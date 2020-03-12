We don’t sleep, minister informs CB PS

MINISTER in the Office of the Vice-President Olipa Phiri says 2.3 million people were affected by drought last year.

Phiri said she is not sleeping but working to ensure that all areas are touched in the country.

She said this when she paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt permanent secretary Bright Nundwe at his office in Ndola on Tuesday.

“Look at the disasters that have happened on the Copperbelt. As DMMU (Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit), we are always on our feet. 2.3 million people were affected because of the drought in the country,” said Phiri. “If we are not on the ground, it will mean the President himself has to move but we have to do that job. We are here to receive donations from the well-wishers to the flood affected victims. We don’t sleep, every day we are on the move. We work throughout the nights.”

And Nundwe said Zambia was compounded with a lot of disasters that needed attention.

“DMMU needs a lot of money to meet the needs of the people. The work you are doing has made light the efforts of government,” he said.

Assorted food items worth K1.1 million were donated to the vulnerable people of Kabushi Constituency by the Kabushi Entrepreneurship and Vocational Training Centre (KEVTC) in collaboration with the Disaster Management Mitigation Unit (DMMU).