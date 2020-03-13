Andrew urges expediting court appearance for gassing suspects

UPND National Management Committee member Andrew Banda says the State should expedite the appearance of gassing suspects in courts, as opposed to setting up a Commission of Inquiry into the matter.

Last Friday, President Edgar Lungu went to Parliament to address the National Assembly on progress made in the application of national values and principles, as per Article 9 (2) of the 2016 amended Republican Constitution.

He promised Zambians that: “the enemies of our people will be crushed and buried.”

“To this effect, I’m seriously considering constituting a Commission of Inquiry to get to the bottom of these gassing attacks,” said President Lungu.

Reacting to that, Banda, a UPND national trustee, said by Zambian law any suspect must be taken to court within 48 hours upon arrest.

He said the fact that the State had not followed the law, smells a rat.

Banda said there could be political interference “considering that most of those arrested over gassing and murders are members of the ruling PF.”

“It does not make sense for Mr Lungu to set-up a Commission of Inquiry which will be a waste of the much needed resources. Suspects are already in detention, therefore we can safely state that investigations are over. The cases of gassing, murder of so many citizens are high profile and therefore they must be treated with the seriousness they deserve,” Banda said in a statement. “These cases clearly have political connotations. The security wings have a budget of $490 million and we can safely say they are well-funded to undertake such as task.”

He said President Lungu must consider inviting Scotland Yard or Federal Bureau of Investigations to come and investigate the gassing matter and bring it to its logical conclusion.

“After all, credit will go to them. The million-dollar question that begs answers is why they are avoiding that route if they know that they are clean on these issues? Banda asked. “Until the above are conclusively concluded, some of us will not keep quiet; after all, our job is to provide checks and balances.”

He stressed that setting up a Commission of Inquiry was a waste of resources, in a country with an ill economy.

“We are already seeing a shortage of mealie-meal in most parts of the country. Council workers have not been paid for many months, retirees have also not been paid their benefits amounting to K100 million, hospitals have no medicines, civil servants get delayed salaries. All these are indicators that government has no money,” Banda said.

He asked the government where the talked about austerity measures were.