Don’t waste public money on another useless commission of inquiry

I am disappointed that President Edgar Lungu and his government could think of setting up a commission of inquiry into the gassings and mob justice killings that followed.

This is not what is expected of President Lungu at this point in time. What is the so-called commission of inquiry going to do which our security wings have not done? It is perplexing to hear President Lungu’s Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Stephen Kampyongo, and PF aligned Zambians justifying the setting up of a commission of inquiry, saying that it would make the country know what was the real motive of gassing people. Does it mean that Mr Kampyongo and President Lungu up to now do not know the reason behind the gassing of innocent Zambians? Does it mean that the Zambia police and other security wings do not know the real motive of gassing Zambians after arresting 26 people in connection with the crime?

We all know that the President is empowered by law to set up commissions of inquiry when he/she sees fit. A commission of inquiry is a group that is set up to investigate something (Collins Dictionary, 2019). Going by this definition, President Lungu could constitute a group of people to investigate the gassing.

Which Zambians will be appointed to this commission of inquiry? Will the members of the commission of inquiry have better skills than our security wings? Any commission of inquiry collecting information from the people summons those that could have the information. Which people, rather than suspects, would be summoned to give more information about gassing?

Let us learn to be serious as a country. I think President Lungu and his PF government are playing politics. Gassing was a crime against Zambians and I do not think that the police and other security wings have failed to get to the bottom of this senseless crime. They have arrested people and my expectation is that by now information about the masterminds and real motive of gassing people are known by our security wings.

President Lungu and the PF should allow our criminal investigation wings to do their job, not a group of ill-qualified PF friends who will be going round the country drawing allowances. Allow the police to finish what they have started; do not discourage them. In my opinion, the police have tried, considering how the PF government has constrained police operations.

I further do not agree with the proposed commission of inquiry because so many commissions of inquiry have been established by this government at a huge cost, but the findings have not been made public and the recommendations have never been implemented.

When Michael Sata became president, his PF government appointed many commissions of inquiry. These included a commission of inquiry into fuel procurement. The findings have not been made public and recommendations have not been implemented. In 2016, President Lungu set up a commission of inquiry into political violence and voting pattern. The commission spent money by going to all the districts and collected information. The report was compiled and presented to President Lungu last year. The report has not been made public and its recommendations have not been implemented.

We cannot continue wasting money in the midst of a poorly performing economy. The PF and President Lungu cannot continue setting up commissions of inquiry whose results are not made public and recommendations are never implemented.

President Lungu should stop wasting taxpayers’ money when retirees have not been paid their retirement packages; when council workers are on strike and public universities have no money to even pay workers’ salaries. I urge President Lungu to show leadership and save the little resources we have.

I am also disappointed by organisations such as National Students Unions of Zambia (NSUZ) for supporting the proposed useless undertaking by the PF government and President Lungu. Is the NSUZ leadership aware that lecturers at the University of Zambia (UNZA) and Copperbelt University (CBU) have not been teaching because of delayed salaries?

As I conclude, I wish to encourage President Lungu to drop the idea of creating jobs for his friends in the name of this useless conmmission of inquiry. The country does not have money because of the way the PF government and President Lungu have handled the economy. President Lungu should stop pretending that he does not know the people behind the gassing and their motives.

The PF government should not use the commission of inquiry to cover the criminals; the 26 suspects arrested by the police and other security wings. President Lungu should not waste the little money we have on issues that the police can handle. If he insists, I advise him to use financial resources from his party, the PF to pay allowances to those who will be sitting on the commission of inquiry, not taxpayers’ money. We have had enough of useless commissions of inquiry.

The author is a lecturer at the University of Zambia, department of Library and Information Science.