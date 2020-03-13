Empty long speeches an act of injustice to the youth – Lifuka

EMPTY long speeches full of promises but devoid of practical policy measures are an act of injustice to the young people of this country, says Transparency International Zambia chapter president Reuben Lifuka.

Lifula said TIZ recognises that young people should be fully invested and responsible for attaining a better, prosperous and corruption free Zambia.

“We are convinced that young people are leaders of not only tomorrow but here and now. What young people require is the space and opportunities for their skills and ideas to come to the fore. As a country we should take stock and evaluate how the youth have contributed to national economic, political and social development,” he said in his youth day message.

“We should equally assess the role of the youth in the fight against corruption which is key to Zambia’s development. As the theme ‘we take the lead as youth’ suggest, it is time that all stakeholders provide leadership opportunities to the youth to excel. We need to harness the vitality of the young people in tackling critical social and economic issues affecting them.”

Lifuka hoped that the youth would also join the fight against injustices that the country was facing and not contribute to the moral decay of society.

He said the fight against corruption and poor governance needs the full participation of young people as part of the inter-generational effort to address barriers to a bright future for the country.

“The youth should not underplay the vibrancy of their ideas to eradicate corruption in our land. We further call on leaders to not only organise and support matching events and deliver speeches but to practically demonstrate how they will tap into the positive energy of the youth to bring about positive change in this country,” he said.

“The youth face many challenges including high levels of unemployment, lack of economic opportunities among others. We call on government to prioritise the plight of the youth and invest in youth development programmes. Empty long speeches full of promises but devoid of practical policy measures, is an act of injustice to the young people of this country. Happy Youth day to the young people of this country. We celebrate you and have confidence that you will remain patriotic and play your role in developing our mother land.”

And the Operation Young Vote (OYV) has urged young people to reject any manoeuvres by any politician/political party to attend to youth matters with a focus on handouts and rhetoric.

Executive director Guess Nyirenda stated that the commemoration of the national youth day needs to be given life by critical actions at the level of Presidency or else the celebrations remain as business as usual punctuated with rhetoric and lamentations.

Nyirenda stated that the mere attendance of the national youth forum or indeed any other function by the Head of State and his reading of the speech written for him amounts to nothing if his passion for the youth was cosmetic.

“As OYV, we are of the conviction that a person passionate about something or someone needs no speech to deliver their message or indeed directives across except maybe for the records. However even for the records ones gestures (body language) must conform to what they are reading,” he said.

“We say this because we saw that during the 2020 National Youth Forum held on 11th March 2020 at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu read a very nice speech which he should have spoken to. The speech contained among other things empowerment initiatives and schemes the PF regime has embarked upon such as aquaculture, agribusiness, tricycles and ICTs, which we feel the President should have taken advantage of and seized the opportunity to carry along the youth/young people and the entire nation on this trajectory to the ‘Promised Land’,” he said.

“However, the message that was crystal clear was the lamentation by President Lungu (who is not old but youthful to comprehend with youth matters) on why the youth had abandoned government programmes meant for their wellbeing.”

Nyirenda said the lamentations on the youth/young people abandoning government programmes meant for their wellbeing should not even arise as the Patriotic Front (PF) government has always ensured that all government programmes/project for the youth benefit only those that sing praises for the party such as cadres and not the objective and progressive young people that can contribute to prospering Zambia for the greater good of all.

“Take the example of the Higer Buses and other failed projects. The empowerment of the youth under the PF has been more to do with patronage and political affiliation. We at OYV have noted with sadness the mere fact that there has been failure at both party and government level to take stock of youth concerns since the PF’s ascendance to power but more so even after the launch of the well-crafted National Youth Policy, its Implementation Framework and the Youth empowerment and employment Action Plan in 2015,” he said.

“If we as a people look at the themes that have run since 2015 meant to guide the progression of the youth and their agenda as follows: 2015 ‘The Youth building a stable and sustainable future”, 2016 ‘Youth Champions of Dialogue, Peace, Unity and Economic Emancipation’, 2017 ‘Unity and Innovation for a Smart Zambia’, 2018 ‘Leveraging opportunities for young people through ICTs’, 2019 ‘Zambia Youth: Generation Unlimited”, one wonders what is really wrong with us. Perfect themes but…probably wrong leaders who put politics above everything.”

Nyirenda said OYV remained pessimistic that even the 2020 theme “I take the lead” was a brought in dead theme because of the PF’s strategy of “killing” whoever and whatever is progressive as long as they were divergent from the ruling party.

He also noted that another sad reality was that the youth component of the ministry was overshadowed by the sports sector.

“We still retaliate our conviction of having a standalone Ministry of Youth so as to prioritise youth matters. The continued operation and engagement on youth issues on an archaic piece of legislation is very disheartening and is indicator enough of the non-prioritization of a sector by the duty bearers. It is so unwise to get, impose and use the so ancient National Youth Development Council (NYDC) Act of 1978 on the youth of the 21st century,” he said.

“This is shameful to say the least. While we appreciate the efforts that were done in the past through the Zambia Law Development Commission (ZLDC) to draft a new law – we remain surprised as to what stalled the process. We speculate as to whether it is government’s lack of interest in addressing the plight of the youth.”

Nyirenda recommended that the government empowerment of the youth people be blind to one’s political affiliation and views held but based on objectivity, merit and capacity to contribute to the wellbeing and emancipation of the youth and for the larger good of the economy and society.

“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu appoints for once a minister that comprehends youth matters if the country should witness desired progress in this sector that can be termed a sleeping giant and when awaken would fast-forward the development of our country at a supersonic speed,” he said.

“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu seizes the opportunity to break the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development into: (a) Ministry of Youth; (b) Ministry of Sport and Recreation; and (c) Ministry of Child Rights and Development. This action would profile the youth and children while demystifying the notion that sports is synonymous to youth and children. The action would also bring about youth emancipation hence put into motion this year’s National Youth Day theme of ‘I take the lead’.”