Magistrate convicts Lusaka maid for pouring hot water on boy 1 after soiling his pants

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted a16-year-old maid for assaulting a one-year-old boy by pouring hot water on him for defecating in his pants.

This comes after the juvenile offender pleaded guilty to a charge of assault on a child before magistrate Nsunge Chanda.

The maid of 10 Miles area on January 9, 2020 assaulted a child below the age of 16, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

The juvenile told the court that she slapped the boy after he messed up his pants and later poured hot water on him which she had boiled for cooking nshima.

Facts are that on the material day, the juvenile maid poured hot water on the one-year-old boy after discovering that the boy had messed himself.

The incident was witnessed by another juvenile who alerted neighbours and the mother of the toddler who then reported the matter to police.

Magistrate Chanda noted that the accused was a minor and should not be allowed custody of another child and warned the victims’ stepfather, who acted as guardian, to ensure that he works hard to provide for the family.

Magistrate Chanda said she could not sentence the juvenile offender before assessing the injury caused to the victim.

She further wondered why the juvenile offender haboured so much anger against the child.

Magistrate Chanda questioned the accused’s stepfather about how he nurtured the juvenile offender for her to be so harsh on a toddler.

The maid’s stepfather said the 16-year-old was sometimes kept by her grandparents and that he was not aware that she was a maid.

Magistrate Chanda ordered that the complainant be summoned so that the court can also assess the extent to which the victim was injured.

“I want to see the baby so that the social welfare can tell us how they are keeping this baby,” said magistrate Chanda

The matter comes up on March 25.