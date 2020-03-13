Mweetwa defines PF as bad govt, bad leaders

UPND members of parliament have argued that the actions of President Edgar Lungu and PF were not what he went to say when he addressed the nation on ethics, values and principles on Friday last week.

Debating on the motion of thanks in Parliament on Wednesday, Choma Central MP Cornelius Mweetwa said Zambians would judge President Lungu on what was happening on the ground and not what he went to say to the nation.

“The contents of this speech if it were true, Zambia would have been a better country. Leaders should stop misinforming the nation. Leaders should stop falsehood. This was a statement full of falsehood,” Mweetwa debated.

“I sat in state of shock that day listening to President Lungu. Is this the same President who I live with in Zambia? What is on the ground out there is a clear departure of what President Lungu was prophesying here.”

Mweetwa said when President Lungu was talking about democracy, “I thought he was going to admit here that PF is a violent party which has reduced the political space in ways more than one.”

“This has become a country of lawlessness where cadres can be stronger than the police. Then President Lungu comes to talk about everyone to participate! How? We don’t want leaders to be lying to the nation and misinforming the nation,” he said.

Mweetwa thought President Lungu, in his speech on democracy, would talk about opening up the public media for the opposition to have a voice for selling their ideas, and not the physical confrontations where they want to use pangas because PF could not compete with ideas.

“We expected the President to open up the public media. What have we seen of late, a public media ZNBC in particular ‘Sunday interview’ day-in day-out is a platform for PF propaganda, to insult people who are not given an opportunity to respond. What leaders are you? Bad leaders! Bad government! PF!” Mweetwa said.

“Even criminals in court are given a chance to answer. Bad leaders! That’s what you are.”

He regretted that the President’s speech did not address the issue of Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019, which the public had been anxiously waiting to hear about.

“He did not and people were expectant to hear about Bill 10 and that was a lost opportunity. He went on to cite a few things that Bill 10 is intended to bring. Instead of going straight at those issues, he started going around as if he is not a President! I was extremely disappointed by the President on how he dealt with that” said Mweetwa.

Meanwhile, Itezhi Tezhi member of parliament Herbert Shabula acknowledged that President Lungu indicated that it had taken three months and out of those months, more than 50 people had died.

“When I read this statement, I asked myself a question; when this started in Chingola, where was the President? Where was the voice of the President? The question is at the time, when all these things were happening, the people did not have the Head of State to explain to them what all these things meant. Where was the President?” Reverend Shabula debated. “Why did he not participate or direct the nation over this issue? I expect the President to go to funeral houses and sit and mourn with the people. He never did that! I expected the President to stand up and announce a national day of mourning but this was not there. Where was he?”

He observed that the intelligence system, too, did not do what was expected of them.

“One of the things that one must understand is that when you see soldiers begin shooting at other people, it is a sign of frustration. They are not taken of care by this government,” said Rev Shabula.

“Zambians should not worry about what is happening now because there is a party that is coming, a government that is going to mourn with the people.”