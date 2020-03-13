Women need space to change the face of this nation – Nawakwi

OPPOSITION FDD president Edith Nawakwi says women need the space to change the face of Zambia.

She notes that if all women in Zambia went on a strike, men will cry foul.

Nawakwi says the question of whether or not a woman can govern Zambia is a dead one because there is now Vice-President Inonge Wina, who occasionally acts as Republican President.

She was speaking when she featured on United Voice Radio’s ‘Add your voice’ interview programme on Wednesday.

Nawakwi recalled that in the 1990s, there were hardly four members of parliament in Tanzania’s parliament but that that country’s law was changed.

“Now you have more women in Parliament. Uganda has more women in Parliament and these were countries which were behind us. You go to Rwanda, they are coming from a backdrop of war [but] look at how Rwanda has developed! What is spurring that development? It’s this tender hand of a woman which knows how to nurture a child…”

Nawakwi explained, stressing that women possessed qualities which “unfortunately” God did not bequeath to men.

“So, we need the space to change the face of this nation. Men want to preserve the space – it’s about power and power by nature cannot be given. It has to be fought for.”

She indicated that men were slowing women’s progress to moving the numbers to higher levels in Parliament.

“They (men) don’t want bill 10. So, it’s a calculated move. The men who have been in these seats for almost 20 years want to continue to preserve their turf. They don’t want any intrusion,” she underscored.

Nawakwi said one of the impediments to women being into leadership was lack of legislation to formalise that.

She regretted that currently Zambia’s Parliament had a trivial less than 20 per cent women composition.

“It is still the menfolk who are denying us the actualisation of our dream through bill 10. President Lungu has said and all of us who went to the National Dialogue Forum said we need more women in Parliament. Just hear who is stopping us; it’s the men who are walking out of Parliament…” Nawakwi lamented.

The opposition leader, is however, elated that the country already has a “woman President in our Inonge Wina, the Vice-President.”

“When His Excellency President Edgar Lungu is not in the country, who governs? Who is the commander-in-chief, acting? It’s a woman! Do you ever hear our Army Commander, Air Commander, Inspector General [of Police] say ‘no, we are following the President?’ They remain here with the acting President who is a woman and during that time she signs, she authorises, she governs, except she can’t reshuffle Cabinet,” Nawakwi noted. “So, what we are waiting for is someone who can hire and fire. That’s the only thing that is left. We’ve already gotten there; we are in it. So, that issue of ‘can a woman govern this country,’ is a dead issue because we already have one governing, from time to time, save we want it formalised in the next couple of years.”

She noted that women were “already there” insofar, governing the country.

“When the President went to South Africa last time, who was the [acting] President? It was none other than bo Inonge Wina. Her Excellency the President of the republic of Zambia, acting President Inonge Wina. What does it mean? It means that she has the … to manage this country,” she said.

To her fellow women, Nawakwi said: “ladies, please let us just unite and move forward.”

Meanwhile, Nawakwi demystified a widely held public view that women did not support a fellow woman.

“No! My answer to that is that it’s men who stop us because you my elders when we are going to vote you tell our mothers ‘uku twaya uku, namwishiba (where we are going, you know….). They (men) even hold our voting cards, by the way,” she said.

“I found out that in some communities the men even keep the voting cards. It’s the men who are holding us behind [because] you believe that….”

Nawakwi insisted that men were still in the patriarchal system: “where you think that we can’t govern.”

“Let me ask; if all the women of Zambia went on strike, how would Zambia look like? All the ladies in the markets, in the hospitals, by the bedside…If all of us says today we are on strike, you our fathers will cry foul [that] tabaleipika (they’re no cooking), tabalewasha (they’re not washing), tabaleya kumalilo (they’re not going to funerals), tabaleya ku Church (they’re not going to Church),” said Nawakwi. “So, namayo (a woman) is the country.”