The Zambezi River, Kariba dam, Kuomboka and Kariba North Bank power plants – Part 1

What do the Zambezi River, the Kariba Dam, the Kuomboka ceremony and the Kariba North Bank power plants all have in common, you ask? Water!

Let’s talk about the Kuomboka ceremony first because it intrigues me, it’s fascinating, it’s our history and heritage and it’s symbolic and insightful. I must admit that though I’ve been to the reed dance, I have not been to the Kuomboka ceremony; yes shame on me! But shame me not for long because this year, 2020 on the 4th of April, the Kuomboka ceremony is billed to take place and I shall be definitely attending (come rain or high waters… Ironic!).

We learnt about the Kuomboka ceremony at school and looking back, I realise, learnt not to as much depth, detail and applied significance as we did the Russian revolution or indeed the migration of the American Bison. What misplaced education this was! I surely hope that the curriculum now is relevant to us and impacting the knowledge we so desperately desire and can apply here and now.

As already confessed, what I learnt about the Kuomboka ceremony leaves much to be desired, and for this I lay my disclaimer of not being an expert or even remotely well informed. But I learnt that Kuomboka literally means “coming out of the water” or “to get out of the water”. During the colourful and vibrant ceremony, the King (The Litunga) migrates from his palace in Lealui to his other palace in Limulunga.

The Kuomboka ceremony is both symbolic and practical in essence as the movement of the King and the people from lower plains to higher ground signifies a number of traditional aspects as much as it is an escape from or a real avoidance of the now flooded plains of the upper Zambezi river.

Now I know that the outstanding authorities of the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) and specifically the Kuomboka ceremony know much more about the Zambezi River to the extent of gauging water levels without any modern instrumentation in their possession. I know that the lead Ngambela will tell me what is happening upstream and downstream of the Zambezi River at the reference point of the Kuomboka. I also know that I shall learn more about this very significant traditional ceremony as I shall of the characteristics of the Zambezi River from these local authorities, and that is why I am heading out there this year – to learn and be adequately informed.

We have had in my view abundant, almost above average, rainfall this rain season. I however do not know the exact reason why the Kuomboka ceremony did not take place last rainy season but maybe the local authorities will be at liberty to say why. The BRE has set April 4, 2020 as the date for this year’s Kuomboka ceremony. I would urge those like me that want to follow the waters from the Kalene hills right down into the Indian Ocean to start from here (at the Kuomboka).

Now, before I lose anyone in this article, please stay focused as we endeavour to draw a correlation between the waters upstream of the Kariba Dam to the power generation at the Kariba North Bank power stations in this 3-Part series on the Zambezi river, the Kariba dam, the Kuomboka and the Kariba North Bank power plants. Afterall, our theme is Sustainability, Energy & Environment (and we still remain true to it).

Part 2 shall talk about the Zambezi River whilst Part 3 will be on the Kariba Dam and the Kariba North Bank power stations. Hopefully after we conclude this 3-Part series of talks, we would have come closer to understanding the corelation between floods in one spot and a water resource deficit at another spot. It is after-all about the Water.

The author is an energy expert and sustainability practitioner with over 25 years of experience (Industrial Mining, Academia, Power Infrastructure/ESI, Electrical consultancy and Energy advisory & consultancy).