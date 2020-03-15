Economic deterioration is Lungu’s legacy – Milupi

ALLIANCE for Democracy and Development president Charles Milupi says he shudders to imagine what may become of Zambia if President Edgar Lungu is given another five years to run the country.

Milupi has charged that President Lungu’s legacy is that of economic deterioration.

“The country has deteriorated in terms of the economy, we are now at the bottom. Look at the yields from the Euro bonds; up to over 25 per cent now! No wonder if you look at this year’s budget, 32 per cent of the total budget is for debt servicing and the money they are saying we got from loans is only 30 per cent of the budget,” Milupi said.

“We are now earmarked to borrow money that will not even cover the debt servicing. What is earmarked to cover for foreign funding is 30 per cent, what we’re going to pay, in terms of debt servicing, is 32 per cent. Look at the price of commodities, inflation, exchange rate, unemployment! This is the legacy that he [President Lungu] has scored on this country!”

Milupi said there are consequences to how a country was governed.

“When you have done all these things, do you really deserve to continue even if you had served one term or held office twice, does a person like that feel they need to continue? For what? To drive the country even further apart? Look at the tribal talk! Who are the ones proclaiming these tribal talks? It’s his (President Lungu) own party and then he goes to Parliament and says ‘oh no, this tribal talk and so on,'” he said.

“These tribal remarks that you have heard all over the place, don’t think people are not being offended by these tribal remarks. That is a seed for civil strike which has happened in other countries but this time it is being perpetrated by the party in power.”

Milupi added that the country needed a government that would not only work to restore the economy but also to advance national unity.

He said “I struggle to think what would happen to this country if we had another five years of this kind of rule.”

“Where are we going to be? What are we going to do with the budget? 32 per cent is debt servicing and that is assuming we get 30 per cent from IMF and it (the IMF) will not give us because we are heavily indebted as a country,” Milupi said.

“These roads that have been done will begin to fail because there was no maintenance plan because we just do a road and walk away. We are a country that has borrowed for things that will quickly fail and we will have no money to repair them.”

Milupi further complained that President Lungu has ministers who were arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) but that they remained in their offices.

“No wonder they are coming up with funny statements on this coronavirus. The whole world is up in arms, even developed countries like the States, Italy. [But] here we are saying ‘no if we ban flights from heavily infested countries, that’s xenophobia, what rubbish are you talking about?” Milupi asked.

“Even within China itself, from the provinces where this is rampant, they are stopping movements from those cities. Here in Zambia we have very hopeless health facilities and they (government officials) are saying ‘come because if we stop you it is xenophobia.’”

He said corruption made those in the government to make self-saving statements on critical issues.

“There is nothing xenophobic; Zambia’s only remedy is to hold back coronavirus as much as possible because if it reaches these borders, God help us! We don’t have health facilities, we don’t have masks, we don’t have medicine to do anything,” said Milupi.