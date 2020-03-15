Headline Matters: Smart Zambia

Something like 20 years down the line, everything moved in its lane. Carpenters were carpenters, journalists were journalists, doctors were doctors, lawyers were lawyers, liars were liars, marketers were marketers, engineers were engineers, kadansas were kadansas, teachers were teachers, magicians were magicians, economists were economists and everything else was in order. Back then, people authoritatively spoke out on matters affecting their profession. Wasn’t that orderliness better? Good or bad, it has been swept away by “climate change” and today, everyone is everything.

But today, carpenters are editors, liars are lawyers, kadansas are engineers, political cadres are police officers and every other greenhorn has turned themselves to be an expert of this and that. Is this disarray needed? Needed or needless, its coming has been enhanced by a Smart phone. This is a smart era where gadgets are indeed smart and MOST of their owners are stupid. But whatever the case, this ‘death’ of professions has given people more impetus to express themselves on simply everything. Shouldn’t we clap for a Smart phone?

I mean, it’s by owning a Smart phone, stupid as I can be, that I can go to Facebook or Twitter and write the technical specifications which engineers working on the new terminal at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport need to follow. Equally, an inebriated economist in Chipata, Kabwe, Lusaka, Choma, Kitwe can post a lengthy article that journalists should read and ‘learn’ more about journalism. An engineer will also post a lecture for lawyers on how to interpret the law on who, for instance, is eligible and ineligible to run for the Republican presidency in 2021.

But what absurdity is this? When will a Smart phone transfer some amount of its smartness to its users? There is a lot of lagging, except for some gifted human beings. Gifted? Yes. Those who own Smart phones and are smart themselves. Laura Miti and Pilato are some of them! But that’s not to say you’re not smart yourself. We can all be; this is a smart Zambia.

I’m thinking; Smart phones have to be rolled out to nearly all the villages of this country. Why? To hunt for more smart people. That way, we will be talking of a real Smart Zambia. For now, let’s START to be SMART, like our phones.

For the next version of Headline Matters, check The Mast on Sunday.

For reactions, text only to: +26 0977-238451

You can also like my Facebook page, Headline Matters with Chambwa.