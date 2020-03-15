Lusambo orders arrest of youths he found buying mealie-meal

LUSAKA Province minister Bowman Lusambo yesterday ordered the arrest of youths who wanted to buy mealie-meal at Shoprite Matero.

The minister, in the company of armed police officers, stormed the super market and ordered a dozen youths found to sit down and interrogated them about where they were taking the mealie-meal.

“Tipeleka kunyumba, (we are taking home),” one of them told the minister.

But Lusambo taking none of their explanations, ordered the police in his company to lead the youths away and lock them up.

Afterwards, Shoprite Stores manager Patricia Lungu was paraded before the PF propaganda Facebook Smart Eagles camera phone which was streaming the incident live to give a comment on the matter.

Lungu then explained that there was no mealie-meal shortage but that youths were buying the stock in bulk and reselling to Rwandese businesses who later sold the staple food at a higher price.

And acting stock administrator Lombe Mulenga said the youths were returning to Shoprite frequently to buy mealie-meal.

“I told them that you people were here yesterday, so you will not buy today but then they were refusing to go. We are happy that you came to our rescue,” Mulenga said.

Lusaka has been experiencing mealie-meal shortage in the past days and this has resulted in the price going up to K200 in some places.

The government has blamed the shortage on the opposition and some business people buying to sell in neighboring countries.