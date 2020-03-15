Zambia now capable of testing, diagnosing coronavirus – Chilufya

ZAMBIA is now capable of testing and diagnosing the coronavirus, says Ministry of Health.

Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says government has issued two Statutory Instruments that designate COVID-19 as a notifiable disease and regulations to facilitate management and control it as a pandemic.

And Dr Chilufya has named the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital (new wing) in Lusaka and Tubalange Centre in Chilanga as isolation facilities set aside to safely manage and limit spread in the case of any outbreak of coronavirus, while other centres have been identified at district level countrywide.

Speaking at a media briefing to updating the nation on the enhanced preparedness and surveillance response to the threat of Covid-19, Dr Chilufya said with the new SI in place, public gatherings, handshakes and hugs should be avoided.

He said despite Zambia not having recorded any case of COVID-19, the government had active surveillance at all points of entry and in healthcare facilities.

Dr Chilufya said all international passengers were being screened with those from high risk countries placed on 14 days quarantine and later followed up for checkups.

COVID-19 was first reported on 31st December 2019 in Wuhan City of Hubei Province in China and the World Health Organisation has since declared the outbreak as a Global Public Health Emergency and upgraded to pandemic status following the continued spread of the virus.

So far the COVID-19 has recorded 134,787 case with 4,984 confirmed deaths while Africa had recorded 156 cases with three deaths in 15 affected countries.

“We have identified isolation facilities countrywide to safely manage these cases and limit the possible spread of the disease. This has been done at subnational, and district level across the country. We established capacity to diagnose the COVID-19 laboratory facilities at the University Teaching Hospital Virology Laboratory and at the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Zambia. They have been equipped with capacity to test for COVID 19. So Zambia is capable of testing samples and diagnose COVID-19 accurately,” he said.

Dr Chilufya said with the support from cooperating partners, government was implementing multi-sectoral Incident Management System (IMS) approach to coordinate preparedness, surveillance and response efforts at technical level.

“Our disease intelligence arm, the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI), has been conducting surveillance and to date 28 alerts involving individuals who travelled from areas with confirmed COVID-19 cases have been investigated,” Dr Chilufya said.

“Beyond these, more than 29,000 passengers have been screened at our international airports in the past one month. Of these, 2,300 travelers arriving from high-risk areas have been identified and are being tracked for 14 days.”

He disclosed that a Call Centre had been established for the public to report concerns and also receive information on the disease.

“Dedicated Call Centre numbers are 909 (toll-free), 0953898941, 0964638726 and 0974493553. Specialised training for key healthcare workers and surge staff including immigration, customs, defense, security and point of entry personnel is being rolled out countrywide,” he said.

“In line with the Public Health Act Cap. 295 of the Laws of Zambia, I have signed and brought into force two Statutory Instruments which: (1) designate COVID-19 as a notifiable disease, and (2) provide additional regulations to facilitate management and control of COVID-19. Key measures brought into force with immediate effect include: mandatory reporting of all individuals suspected to have COVID-19 to health officials, mandatory quarantine of all travellers from high-risk areas for a minimum period of 14 days, mandatory isolation of all suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19.”

Dr Chilufya said the IS would mandate his ministry to close any premises that pose a public health threat linked to COVID-19.

“A mandatory requirement for the provision of adequate and accessible facilities for hand hygiene at all public places, including shopping malls, markets and other trading places, restaurants, bars, bus stations, places of worship, schools, offices, and other congregate settings. Hand hygiene facilities should include soap and running water, or alcohol-based hand sanitisers,” Dr Chilufya said.

“A requirement for all public places including schools and training institutions, shopping malls, markets, trading places, restaurants, bars, bus stations, places of worship, and other congregate settings to adhere to and practice high levels of hygiene standards, including ensuring the provision of adequate water and sanitation facilities. School authorities, leaders of religious institutions, employers and community leaders are required to disseminate information on health practices, including for the prevention of COVID-19, to their constituents.”

He urged the public to exercise social distancing of at least one metre from each other with persons suspected or showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“Restriction of close personal contact such as handshakes and hugs, particularly in congregate settings such as schools, offices, places of worship, and others. Restriction of unnecessary public gatherings. Restriction of non-essential foreign travel,” said Dr Chilufya.