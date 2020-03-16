CiSCA tells Sangwa to remain strong amid persecution

THE Civil Society Constitution Agenda has described the suspension of constitutional lawyer John Sangwa as a way of silencing other legal practitioners who may want to speak out on similar issues, as he has been raising.

Bishop John Mambo, the chairperson of the Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA), argues that democracy does not work in that manner.

On Friday, acting chief registrar and director of court operations, Prince Boniface Mwiinga wrote a letter informing judges, magistrates and registrars that “Sangwa, SC, an advocate of the High Court, practising under the firm of Simeza, Sangwa and Associates will no longer be allowed to appear before any Court in Zambia until further notice.

Mwiinga, in his letter, said Sangwa was suspended following a complaint of professional misconduct made by the Judiciary to the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) against the said Sangwa, SC.

In a statement, Bishop Mambo said CiSCA was concerned at the suspension of Sangwa.

Bishop Mambo said CiSCA appealed to the legal fraternity to remain vigilant and support Sangwa in highlighting threats to Zambia’s democracy.

He added that State Counsel Sangwa’s defence of the Constitution was well known and it was also a well-known fact that he questioned the appointment of Constitutional Court judges before and after they were ratified by Parliament.

“He issued a comprehensive analysis of the particular bench’s individual unsuitability to hold such positions. The judiciary did not suspend him then until now when he is raising a constitutional matter concerning the hegemony of the President,” Bishop Mambo said.

“We wonder if it is now an offence for a citizen to defend the Constitution. CiSCA views the suspension of Mr Sangwa as a way of silencing other legal practitioners who may want to speak out on similar issues as he has been raising. That is not how democracy works.”

He said Sangwa’s suspension was an embarrassment, an affront to the rule of law and a big dent on Zambia’s democratic standing.

“This is not the Zambia we want, where dissenting voices are silenced. This kind of victimisation is not acceptable. It is a sorry development that needs critical reflection,” he said, further maintaining that speaking truth to power was not a crime but the democratic responsibility of every citizen.

“This kind of intimidation should not have a place in a normal democracy where the separation of powers between the different arms of the government is upheld. At what point does the freedom of expression start and end, where the executive and the judiciary is concerned?”

Bishop Mambo said the CiSCA doubted that an individual’s opinion, even though a lawyer, could affect the standing of a competent and impartial court.

“We in Zambia are made to believe that our courts are competent and impartial. The particular court’s

judgments and reasoning contained therein would judge them in the public’s opinion,” Bishop Mambo said. “CiSCA stands in solidarity with Mr Sangwa. We encourage him to remain strong during this time of persecution. He has chosen to defend the Constitution, at the cost of denting his career as a legal practitioner.”

Meanwhile, the CiSCA appealed to lawyers to publicly protest injustice on Sangwa, “even if it means boycotting appearing before any court until this injustice is resolved.”

“We have seen this work in Zimbabwe where lawyers marched to the Constitutional Court in 2019, to protest injustices, and in 2007 when members of the Law Society of Zimbabwe boycotted court proceedings and held countrywide demonstrations over the violation of their rights by the State. An injury to one is an injury to all,” said Bishop Mambo. “We also urge citizens, as the power holders, to stand up and speak out against the growing attempts to take away the power given to all of us to defend the Constitution by the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia in Article 2(a) and (b).”