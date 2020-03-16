IT’S A COUP…against the Constitution, rule of law – Sishuwa

BY barring John Sangwa from appearing before any court in the country without according him a chance to be heard, the Judiciary has effected a ‘bloodless coup’ against the Constitution and the rule of law, charges University of Zambia lecturer Sishuwa Sishuwa.

Last Friday, the Judiciary’s acting chief registrar, Prince Boniface Mwiinga, announced that prominent constitutional law expert John Sangwa, State Counsel, would no longer be allowed to appear before any court in the country. In a notice to all judges of the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court, Court of Appeal, High Court, Registrars and Magistrates, Mwiinga said the action followed “a complaint of professional misconduct made by the Judiciary to the Law Association of Zambia against the said Mr John Sangwa, SC”.

Commenting on the matter, Dr Sishuwa said his “blood is boiling at the injustice committed by the Judiciary” against the publicly acclaimed Lusaka lawyer.

“The procedure for dealing with the misconduct of members of the bar is elaborate and provided for in Part IV of the Legal Practitioners’ Act. If anyone, including judicial officers, is aggrieved by Sangwa’s conduct, the correct procedure is for the aggrieved party to complain to LAZ for consideration of the grievance. The association, through its Legal Practitioners’ Committee, would then invite both the complainant and the concerned practitioner to whom the application relates for hearing. If a prima facie case is established against the respondent, the matter is then referred to the Disciplinary Committee, established under the Act, for further hearing. The Committee may, after hearing the parties involved, and depending on the severity of the possible punishment, admonish or fine the practitioner, or recommend to the High Court that the practitioner be suspended or struck off the Roll. The court can only exercise the powers to suspend a practitioner on the recommendation from the Disciplinary Committee after all investigations and hearings have taken place,” he said. “Now, what has happened in Sangwa’s case is that ‘the Judiciary’ started with the possible final outcome before going through the mandatory process outlined above. This amounts to predetermined fate and a denial of the respondent’s constitutional right to secure protection of the law. It is prejudicial to Sangwa’s rights because an arm of the State is effectively trying to render whatever decision the Legal Practitioners’ Committee can make redundant. Has the Judiciary moved from silencing ordinary citizens to lawyers?”

Dr Sishuwa said it was wrong for the Judiciary to take an adverse position against a person who has not been accorded the right to be heard.

“In line with the rules of natural justice and due processes, it would have been befitting for the Judiciary to accord Sangwa a chance to be heard before taking any decision that affects his right to Practice. Article 18 (9) of Zambia’s Constitution provides that ‘Any court or other adjudicating authority prescribed by law for the determination of the existence or extent of any civil right or obligation shall be established by law and shall be independent and impartial; and where proceedings for such a determination are instituted by any person before such a court or other adjudicating authority, the case shall be given a fair hearing within a reasonable time.’ It is unlawful for the Judiciary to punish Sangwa without affording him the opportunity to be heard and by suspending him indefinitely,” he said. “Their action violates the cited Article, represents judicial tyranny, and amounts to ‘a bloodless coup’ against the Constitution and the basic principles of the rule of law. The Judiciary is not above the Constitution, and its officers, more than anyone else, should know this. If the Judiciary, by penalising Sangwa, sought to encourage respect for the institution, they may have succeeded in achieving the opposite.”

Dr Sishuwa further wondered who among the Judiciary was the complainant against Sangwa.

“The burning question is: who exactly is the complainant against Sangwa, the one(s) who will appear before the Legal Practitioners’ Committee for hearing? To suggest that it is the ‘Judiciary’ – an arm of the State and not a specific judge or court – is vague and misleading because institutions have no feelings to be hurt by the remarks of human beings. According to the Constitution of Zambia, the Judiciary consists of the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court, Court of Appeal, High Court, subordinate courts, small claims courts, local courts, and any other courts as prescribed by Parliament. Is the Judiciary’s Acting Chief Registrar telling Zambians that judicial officers of all these numerous courts met, sat down and decided, without according Sangwa the opportunity to exercise his constitutional right to be heard, that he should be barred indefinitely from appearing before any of them or their courts? Or is it the case that the Acting Chief Registrar is the complainant? If yes, under what law or authority did the Acting Chief Registrar assume the role of complainant and judge to mete out the punishment? If the Acting Chief Registrar is not the complainant, then who directed him to write the letter of complaint?” Dr Sishuwa asked. “Assuming that Sangwa has been barred because of his argument that President Edgar Lungu dribbled Zambians when he appointed individuals who did not meet the constitutional requirements to serve as judges on the Constitutional Court: namely, specialised training or experience in human rights or constitutional law and 15 years’ experience as a legal practitioner, then there are three fundamental issues that arise. First, if the charge arose from this public criticism of the qualifications of Constitutional Court judges, one that may have been taken as attacks on the personal integrity of the individual judges, why is the complaint coming from the Acting Registrar of the Judiciary and not the individual judges themselves? Second, it is worth noting that this is not the first time that Sangwa is making this argument. He first raised it in 2016 when the current individual judges were nominated to serve on the Constitutional Court. I vividly recall that he even wrote a letter to President Lungu at the time, pointing out the noted shortcomings and asking him to reconsider the choice of his nominees. The President ignored him, and thanks to the ruling party’s majority in Parliament, all six nominees were ratified. The question is, how is it possible that the same point that was not an offence in 2016 is now an offence? Third, were Sangwa’s comments that President Lungu corruptly appointed the judges of the Constitutional Court so grave that to keep him in practice would prejudice the legal profession and the public? In any case, did anyone from the Judiciary contact or seek audience with Sangwa before suspending him to confirm the accuracy of his views in any published story that may have motivated the decision?”

The UNZA academician wondered where Sangwa “would seek legal redress if members of the Judiciary, the custodians of the law, are the violators of the law”.

“Let us assume that Sangwa was aggrieved with the decision of the Judiciary to bar him from appearing before any court in Zambia on the basis that it violated his right to be heard and desired to challenge the matter in court. Does the ban extend to his choice to represent himself since every citizen has a right to represent himself or herself in a court hearing? If it does, which body should Sangwa approach to challenge the violation of his right to be heard with himself as his legal counsel, since there are no private courts and he only has public courts to turn to? Where would he seek legal redress if members of the Judiciary, the custodian of the law, are the violators of the law?” Dr Sishuwa asked.

“Why should Sangwa’s criticism of, say, the Constitutional Court judges attract punishment without being heard when President Lungu’s criticism of the same court or judges, his interference with their work, or refusal to obey their judgment, has not attracted any repercussions? If the argument is that Sangwa is a lawyer, Lungu is also one. In any case, Article 118 of the Constitution obliges the Judiciary to exercise judicial authority without discrimination; it says justice shall be done to all. So why should Sangwa, who is a citizen before he is a lawyer, be discriminated against and denied his constitutional right to be heard and represent himself on the basis of his profession? When barring Sangwa, on whose behalf was the ‘Judiciary’ exercising that power – on behalf of the judges or on behalf of the people as mandated by the Constitution?”

Meanwhile, Dr Sishuwa says the suspension of the “forthright and upstanding constitutional lawyer” is also linked to his principled opposition to President Lungu’s third term bid.

In recent weeks, Sangwa has been a strong critic of the proposed Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill Number 10 of 2019 and maintained that President Lungu does not qualify to seek another term of office.

“I think the indefinite ban may be related to Sangwa’s defence for the protection of term limits coupled with Lungu’s efforts to eliminate someone he probably sees as the stumbling block to his all-consuming desire to secure a third term. In the event that Lungu does not succeed in his plans to push through Bill 10 – his main lifeline for re-election – there will likely be a challenge to his nomination to stand as Zambia’s President next year using Article 52 of the Constitution. By barring Sangwa, Lungu may be using the Judiciary to eliminate Sangwa’s counsel for whoever might oppose Lungu’s nomination because the President is afraid of Sangwa’s great mind and expertise on the subject. Sangwa has represented LAZ on several high-profile cases relating to the defence of the Constitution such as the case of ministers’ illegal stay in office, the constitutionality of the deplorable Bill 10 and the matter of whether Lungu is eligible to stand for a third term. It is even possible that he may be handed a punitive jail sentence out of this ridiculous case in order to keep him away from the courtroom. Sangwa, who has exhibited immense and inspiring bravery, has also been unrelenting in his demand for public accountability from the Judiciary. In this instance, Lungu may be using the courts to suppress criticism of the Constitutional Court in particular, criticism that has the potential to encourage the judges to display greater independence from the executive and stick to the rules of the game,” said Dr Sishuwa. “Finally, Lungu may be using the Judiciary to bully the Law Association of Zambia and weaken its opposition to his unconstitutional manoeuvres and efforts to liquidate democracy by intimidating one of the association’s shining lights and making him an example of the perils of standing up to power. LAZ, which was manipulated by the PF into condemning Sangwa publicly hours before the complaint from the Judiciary reached the association, has put itself in an awkward position. Now that the matter is before LAZ, would Sangwa be heard and his case concluded before the 4 April 2020 elective Annual General Meeting – at which the PF hopes to completely capture the body by advancing PF supporters to run and render it totally ineffective? LAZ could immediately ask for a reconsideration of the defacto suspension of Sangwa’s right to Practice. If the case remains undetermined by 4 April, then it is probable that a totally captured leadership that is likely to emerge from the LAZ elections may recommend that Sangwa be removed from the Roll, however innocent he might be.”