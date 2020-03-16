Should Zambian ConCourt judges be recalled for reasons that they are not constitutionally qualified?

Charles de Secondat, Baron de Montesquieu, the father of the concept of “Checks and Balances” and “Separation of Powers” once stated that “No tyranny is more cruel than that which is practised in the shadow of the law and with the trappings of justice: that is, one would drown the unfortunate by the very plank by which he would hope to be saved”.

Is this the case in Zambia where you hope for judicial salvation only to be kicked in the groin because the judiciary is not there for the purpose for which it was installed? That those appointed to sit in judgment are not qualified and must be recalled. This is the subject matter of this column: should our ConCourt judges be recalled for the reason of being constitutionally unqualified?

A law lecturer citing our constitution Article 118(1) recently posited thus: “The Judicial authority of the Republic derives from the people of Zambia and shall be exercised in a just manner and such exercise shall promote accountability”. A former magistrate in Zambia responded this way: “That is the Legal fiction. In reality it derives from the political party in power. …I don’t believe in the practical reality of that legal fiction. In fact, the judiciary is only answerable to themselves and the politicians as opposed to the people”. The former magistrate excited me to no end when he concluded, “I have radical views on making the judiciary operate by the rule of law”. The law lecturer responded, “I wonder why we adopt provisions that we have no intention of respecting. Perhaps the people are to blame for not taking back this power that ‘they have given themselves'”. The Law Lecturer is not me. I have not talked to the former magistrate whom I don’t know.

This article discusses how the people can possibly take back the power that they gave themselves through the judiciary. But since Zambians have never taken back this power, I can only discuss this by looking at how other countries have tried to take back this power, to make judges accountable to the people who gave them power and on whose behalf they are supposed to exercise that power. I will go about it the long way first by looking at how we the people never had or now have the power to give to the judiciary to account to us. The power was given by us or those who drafted the constitution, to the President to nominate and appoint the judiciary. The current constitution gives so much power to the executive to do almost anything and whatever he wants and the President can also do that through the legislature which he controls. The President controls both the legislature and the judiciary. Through current Bill 10, the President even wants further and more powers than he already has.

How we appoint our judiciary in Zambia is so different from how the judiciary is appointed in the US, UK, Canada, Kenya and South Africa. There is a measure of people-input in judicial appointments in those and other countries. In Zambia, people have no or little in-put in drafting and approving the constitution either. Examine how the 2016 amended Zebra-stripped constitution came about in Zambia and how Bill 10 is being bludgeoned through the resisting throats of Zambians and compare how the Kenyans and South Africans came about their current constitutions and how their judiciaries are appointed, there is a world of difference. Theirs are people-driven and ours is not but executive-driven.

Our President literally controls both the legislature through his majority in Parliament and the Judiciary through the power of appointment. The innovation of checks and balances and separation of powers that de Montesquieu fostered in constitutional democracy is currently foreign in Zambia. That is the fiction the former magistrate is referring to: it is fictional to claim that the people gave the judiciary powers to exercise on behalf of the people. There is no such thing according to the magistrate who states that the judiciary is only accountable to itself and to the political party in power and the appointing authority being the President. It is fictional to believe that in Zambia there is Separation of Powers and that there are Checks and Balances. I am submitting that in Zambia, it is more like a Pyramid of Power with the Executive controlling the other two branches and the other two branches never fight back. In the US, sometimes the Legislature fights back and the judiciary has a history of fighting back. In Zambia, the inherited colonial judiciary fought back initially and one Chief Justice even resigned. That was the end of judicial resistance since. In South Africa, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng fought back by demanding to see President Zuma to reign-in his cadres who were volubly criticizing the judiciary for doing its job. In Kenya, Chief Justice Maranga fought back when President Uhuru Kenyatta threatened the judiciary after it nullified the fraudulent election of August 2017. In Malawi recently, the judiciary fought back by annulling another African fraudulent election. The judiciary fought back by openly stating that some politicians offered bribes to them to rule in their favour. In Old Burma recently, a judge walked off the bench in resignation after ruling against the repressive government. In Canada, then Chief Justice Beverley MaClaghlin publicly answered back at Prime Minister Harper when he tried to blame her for the crises that developed after his candidate for appointment to the Supreme Court of Canada was rejected by the Supreme Court of Canada.

These and other examples demonstrate the spirit in which de Montesquieu proposed the concepts of checks and balances and separation of powers to be operative. It is a fiction in the modern world to state that the judiciary cannot speak for itself. I have just given provable and recent examples where the judiciary has spoken for itself. In Zambia, it is because of the existence not of separation of powers but the Pyramid of Power that the judiciary cannot speak for itself. President Lungu warned the judiciary at an airport in Solwezi not to be adventurous by following the example of the independence of the judiciary of Kenya that had nullified a fraudulent election in the exercise of its powers. The Zambian judiciary never answered back at this attack on the concepts of Separation of Powers and Checks and Balances.

Let’s go back to the former Zambian magistrate who called the stipulation in Article 118 of our constitution as legal fiction. Even President Trump has come to the aid of the magistrate by pointing out when he lost a case that the decision was made “by an Obama Judge” earning him the rebuke of the SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts who retorted that there is, “no Obama Judge, or Bush Judge or Trump Judge but simply judges of the United States of America trying to do their best to bring about justice….” This is yet another example where the judiciary speaks for itself and answers back rather than through their decisions or through the equivalent of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ). Of course, the judiciary in answering back directly does not preclude LAZ or equivalent or their decisions speaking on their behalf. In the instant case of Trump, he had insisted in a crude but deeply troubling truthful projection that any court case losses he endures would be corrected by the Supreme Court of the United States where he has already placed by appointment two extreme conservative justices now making the majority of the complement of judges. Like in Zambia’s Constitutional Court where the President has not lost any meaningful case, so far, Trump has not lost any case in which his interests were directly implicated in the Supreme Court of the United States. But as I wrote in the Zambian Daily Mail years ago in 2017, there is always “Judicial Rebellion Against Trump” in the lower courts until so far in the Supreme Court. But as I also have written severally elsewhere, there is more unpredictability in the SCOTUS than in the ConCourt of Zambia where one can predict with almost absolute certainty how the Court will rule. There is no justice when the judiciary becomes predictable. In the US, the Chief Justice or another Justice usually steps up to the plate to uphold national values of justice rather than the political embellishments of Trump or the party in power as the case may be. The point here is that Trump has expressed the view that the judiciary is accountable to him as the appointing authority. Trump has demanded that two female justices who have issued decisions and statements against him must recuse themselves any time an issue implicating him comes before the SCOTUS. He has accused these two justices of having incurable reasonable apprehension of bias against him. He wants the judiciary to be totally beholden to him and should not exercise judicial independence and judicial autonomy. He is so different from almost all presidents that have graced that magnificent office. He is behaving like most African Presidents but one.

Enter Nelson Mandela. At the beginning of his Presidency, he received a subpoena to attend Court in a case in which he had been sued on an issue of national importance. He was urged to ignore the subpoena by his party and many people. Mandela obeyed the subpoena and he lost the case. He went on to obey the court decision. He later wrote in his book, “Dare Not Linger: The Presidential Years” why he obeyed both the subpoena and the court decision: “I have to be bossy and establish that I obeyed the subpoena out of strength and not weakness. These two examples clearly demonstrated that in the new South Africa there is nobody, not even the President, above the law, that the rule of law generally, and in particular the independence of the judiciary should be respected”.

Can you expect Presidents Magufuli of Tanzania, President Lungu of Zambia, and President Museveni of Uganda or President Kagame of Rwanda to obey a court subpoena, let alone a court order? Despite Trump’s intransigence, he obeys court orders albeit huffing and puffing. In Zambia the ministers have not paid back the monies ordered by the Constitutional Court four years ago in 2016 and they all point to the President for their position in not paying and the President has not ordered them to pay back. The government also ignored the order of the Tax Appeals Tribunal to hand over back The Post newspaper to the Post in 2016.

In Kenya, President Kenyatta has disobeyed over ten judicial orders in favour of Kenyan politician and lawyer Miguna Miguna. In the US, there are Checks and Balances and Separation of Powers pursuant to the spirit of de Montesquieu. In Africa from the examples of Zambia and Kenya, there is legal fiction in these areas where leaders disobey court orders. American, Canadian and British leaders fear being cited for contempt of court but not in Africa where no court dares cite a President or Minister for contempt of court.

Zambia falls further down on the totem pole in relation to the judiciary not fighting back against political power or those accusing some branches of the judiciary of being unqualified to be judges or of being incompetent. John Sangwa, SC has openly stated that President Lungu has never answered his accusation that he appointed unqualified judges to the Constitutional Court, neither has the Court refuted his claim that the judges of that court are unqualified. He stands unrefuted. His position remains unchallenged. We have seen that it can no longer be stated that the judiciary cannot speak for itself. The judiciary does speak for itself in the US, Canada, UK, Kenya, South Africa, Old Burma and elsewhere. While LAZ can speak and defend the judiciary, the judiciary can also speak and defend itself.

The unrefuted accusation by Sangwa SC cannot be wished away by merely stating that accusing the judiciary of such will bring the reputation of the judiciary into disrepute. What kind of thinking is that? The reputation of the impugned branch of the judiciary would be in disrepute if the accusation is not refuted. Logic abhors circular thinking.

As a result of the unrefuted accusation which stands credible until credibly demolished, should our Constitutional Court judges be recalled because they were appointed in disregard of the constitutional requirements of Article 141 of the 2016 constitution as amended? It would help the reader to actually actively read that article. At the time our judges were appointed, did they qualify? If they were, it is the end of this discussion. If they were not qualified as per constitutional requirements, why were they appointed and did the appointing authority knowingly appoint unqualified people and should a President who violates the constitution knowingly be impeached? In a constitutional democracy, the judiciary especially that branch tasked with constitutional interpretation carries more weight in the scales of the balance of power, separation of powers and in the scheme of checks and balances, than in a scheme where there is no constitutional court. Knowingly appointing unqualified judges in violation of the constitution is a weakening of democracy and destruction of the principle of separation of powers ab initio. It is a presidential power grab from the beginning. Judges appointed in such a scenario must be recalled, especially where there is ample un refuted and un refutable evidence as here deployed by John Sangwa.

There is no provision for recalling of judges except through impeachment for discreditable conduct. Sangwa alludes to the fact that the judges accepted these appointments knowing they were not qualified. Is this discreditable conduct. Can that charge be disputed? The President and the ConCourt remain mute. Instead they indirectly criticize the messenger but not the message.

In the US, judges in states where judges are elected rather than appointed can be recalled. There are mechanisms for recalling judges. Judges in Zambia are not elected so there is no mechanism to initiate a recalling petition. In South Africa, there was wholesale reorganization and transformation of the judiciary after the defeat of apartheid. That process was possible because of the fundamental transformation and transplantation of a settler colonial state to another character of state and society. Zambia is not in that state. This route of judicial transformation through lustration of the apartheid judiciary and deliberate judicial choices by a totally different regime is not available in Zambia.

One avenue of brilliant genial innovation for judicial accountability in South Africa is the twelve-year term of service for judges of the Constitutional Court. That ensures perpetual renewal by supply of new blood. It also prevents atrophy and setting-in of permanent corruption. Zambia does not have term limits for Supreme Court and ConCourt or any other judges. It is life tenure during good behaviour until retirement.

The closest to recalling the judiciary Zambia can get to is the Kenyan one after the fundamental constitutional and judicial reforms of 2010. The process required the vetting of old judges to determine if they were fit and qualified to be reappointed into the judiciary. Those that were found wanting were not redeployed. What made this possible was the new constitution and the new method of appointing the judiciary. This is what will be on the table in future in Zambia: vetting and jettisoning of unqualified judges. Call it a judicial revolution never seen in Zambian history. John Sangwa, SC will be tasked to head this judicial revolution. He is a treasure to Zambian society.

Dr. Munyonzwe Hamalengwa is a Law Lecturer and the Author, among other works, of “The Politics of Judicial Diversity and Transformation”.

forthedefence@yahoo.ca/SM