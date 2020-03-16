Tutwa’s mealie-meal publicity stunt backfires

KABWE PF Central member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube’s publicity stunt to prove there was mealie-meal in his Constituency backfired as an angry woman warned that he should prepare his exist should the prices of the staple food remain high.

Some parts of the country have been hit by a shortage of mealie-meal and when found it is fetching above K150 for a 25 kilogramme bag, making it difficult for many to afford.

While some have blamed the government for the mealie-meal shortage and high prices, members of the ruling party have chosen to blame it on the opposition and in some cases are denying the existence of the shortage.

To prove there was no mealie-meal shortage in Kabwe, Tutwa went to a shop and mobilised youths to chant slogans in his support: “One Kabwe Central, One Tutwa. One Zambia, One Nation.”

While filming his interaction, Tutwa told the group that in Lusaka where he had come from, there was false information that there was no mealie-meal and asked two people to confirm the availability of the staple food in his constituency.

But the woman he picked told him the price of mealie meal was too high explaining that it took her three days to save K190 for a bag.

“I have spent K190 to buy mealie-meal and now I have no money for relish. I will now have to wait for my husband to knock off from work to bring money for relish. Ba Tutwa, you have killed us with hunger, a woman and human being has to eat. Let me warn you now, the price mealie-meal is too high and if you don’t do anything about it, in 2021 you are gone,” she warned.

Ngulube then paraded a male youth who also complained about the high cost of mealie-meal and appealed to President Edgar Lungu to intervene.

The youth said they are now failing to pay for rentals because all the money is spent on mealie meal.

On Saturday, Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo took police officers around Shoprite stores and ordered the arrest of youths buying mealie-meal on accusation that they were the ones causing the shortage.