Withdraw draconian Sangwa ban – HH

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has demanded the immediate reversal of the Judiciary’s ban of constitutional lawyer John Sangwa from appearing before any Zambian court.

On Friday evening, the Judiciary banned Sangwa from appearing before any Zambian court.

But Hichilema said the ban was “rather too harsh and draconian hence must be reversed immediately.”

“The Judiciary must understand that they are supposed to be the last pillar standing, with which aggrieved citizens can run to, for support when our rights are being trampled upon as is the case with John Sangwa,” Hichilema said yesterday.

He said the Judiciary was not above the supreme law of the land, the Constitution, and should therefore not be at the forefront of abrogating the rule of law.

“What they have done is an affront to civil liberties, not only against John Sangwa but against millions of other Zambians who feel the need to rise up and question some of decisions being made by the judicial system,” Hichilema said. “The draconian manner in which the Judiciary has conducted itself by suspending John Sangwa SC without due process, and without hearing his side of the story is a clear testimony on the breakdown of the rule of law in Zambia.”

Hichilema said the Judiciary must withdraw the caveat which prohibited Sangwa in standing before the courts of law in Zambia, “failure to which they are relegating themselves to a side that is working against the will of the people.”