Bill 10 seeks to amend entire Constitution, Imenda warns

GERTRUDE Imenda says constitutional amendments, through Bill 10, which the executive is pushing is similar to Lucifer’s attempt to overthrow the Creator in heaven.

Imenda stressed that Bill 10 was too broad to be called an amendment but that it sought to overhaul the whole document, “but without subjecting it to the will of the people through a thorough, consultative process.”

“The ramifications of the numerous proposed so-called amendments have been ably explained by those with the knowledge of constitutional law, the likes of Professor Muna Ndulo, John Sangria, Honourable Jack Mwiimbu and others,” she noted.

She said it was pointless to debate Bill 10 in bits and pieces when the whole process was flawed and contaminated.

“A better example is that of chewing nshaba, ndongo, nyemu (groundnuts); if you are eating roasted groundnuts and as you are chewing and suddenly you discover as you chew that there is a rotten nut – everything loses taste and it becomes nauseating – do you put what is in your mouth on your palm of the hand and try to hunt for the rotten bit? It has already been mixed with the good nuts… You simply spill out everything! That’s the issue of Bill 10,” Imenda said.

“Trying to isolate the few good bits and pieces from the majority rotten ones in this so-called Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10, is like looking for a preferred way of being raped. The whole process and product is unacceptable!”

To members of parliament, Imenda reminded them that Zambia needed men and women of good conscience.

She added that posterity would judge lawmakers harshly or remember them fondly, depending on how they vote on Bill 10 today.

“To opposition MPs, including independents, remember that you are doing it for the people of Zambia and not for your own benefit. Do not betray the people of Zambia for 30 pieces of silver. I hear that some of you have been promised ministerial or deputy ministerial positions, including that of running mate. Once Bill 10 is passed, they will forget about you. Ask some councillors who have been lured into resigning from the opposition. Integrity is better than gold or silver,” Imenda said. “To the ruling party MPs, just imagine for a moment that you are no longer in the ruling party and these amendments are now implemented when you are in the opposition. Imagine it’s HH (Hakainde Hichilema) at the helm of government and not Lungu, and you are in the opposition when these changes are operational….”

She described Bill 10 as “obnoxious and evil”.

“It is repugnant to democracy, justice, peace, human rights and transparency. To all members of parliament, let us not be short-sighted; do not support this bill. It will only spell doom for Zambia and its democracy,” Imenda cautioned.

She is alarmed that while the executive, judiciary and legislature are all creations of the Constitution, the executive wants to collude with the legislature to commit “a very big sin” of raping the creator – the Constitution.

Imenda is UPND deputy secretary general – administration and a former Luena member of parliament.

The infamous Constitution (Amendment) Bill No.10 of 2019 would be tabled in Parliament this afternoon by justice minister Given Lubinda, on behalf of Cabinet.

Imenda, in an interview yesterday, explained that the Constitution was supreme over any institution in a democracy and that it was for that reason that a constitution-making process should be inclusive and transparent.

She said some of the basic elements of a constitution should include but not limited to good governance, democratisation, accountability and transparency, checks and balances, among other ethos.

“A constitution is about the will of the people – the governed – on how they want to be governed or ruled. That’s why the Constitution’s preamble starts with ‘we the people’ and not with ‘we the politicians’ or ‘we the executive’ or ‘we the elected.’ The three arms of the government are a creation of the Constitution; the creator is the Constitution and the creature are the three arms of the government,” Imenda said. “So, for the executive arm of government or the legislature to want to be above the Constitution or to usurp the power of the Constitution, which is the creator, by raping it, from the non-spiritual point of view, is to commit a sin akin to Lucifer’s rebellion in heaven and had to be cast out of heaven. What they are trying to do is similar to what Lucifer tried to do in heaven – trying to turn against the Creator. That’s a very big sin!”

Imenda, an economist and a former parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson, indicated that Bill 10 was a manipulative document that should not even be referred to as an amendment.

“With an amendment, you repeal one, two or three, like the repeal of Article 4 by then Kenneth Kaunda regime in 1990, to pave the way for multipartism. Bill 10, instead, is a complete overhaul of the Constitution and should have been subjected to a constitutional process that seeks a new mandate from ‘we the people,’” observed Imenda. “It shouldn’t just be one dragon in the name of the executive rushing to Parliament – one of the creatures of the Constitution – to controversially create a beast in the name of the National Dialogue Forum to give it power to work for the dragon (the executive).”