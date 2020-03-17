I’m proud to count Sangwa as my colleague – Mwenye

WHETHER one agrees with him or not, I’m proud to count John Sangwa as my colleague at the bar, says Musa Mwenye.

The former Attorney General has joined many Zambians in speaking against the notice issued by the acting chief registrar Prince Boniface Mwiinga, announcing that Sangwa would no longer be allowed to appear before any court in the country.

In a notice to all judges of the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court, Court of Appeal, High Court, registrars and magistrates, Mwiinga said the action followed “a complaint of professional misconduct made by the Judiciary to the Law Association of Zambia against the said Mr John Sangwa, SC”.

Mwenye said it was refreshing to have someone as principled and steadfast as Sangwa when cowardice and lack of principle has permeated professional ranks.

“I stand with John Peter Sangwa, SC. Whether one agrees with him or not, I’m proud to count ‘JPS’ as my colleague at the bar. At the time when cowardice and lack of principle has permeated professional ranks, it is refreshing to have someone as principled and steadfast as JPS,” tweeted Mwenye.

And Patriots for Economic Progress leader Sean Tembo says the Judiciary’s notice on Sangwa is as ridiculous as it is illegal.

Tembo said if left unchallenged, the callous act by some few unscrupulous individuals within the Judiciary has potential to not only undermine “our fundamental rights, freedoms and liberties of expression, but also be a clear and present danger to our democratic suspension as a Republic”.

In a statement titled, ‘About John Sangwa’s suspension: a case of coronavirus’, Tembo said in a country whereby everyone is seeking to eat off the palm of the ruling party, Sangwa at least has the spine and the audacity to stand up for what he believes is right.

“Perhaps I need to start by putting it in perspective that I never shared the same views with lawyer Sangwa on the issue of Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2021 general elections, both from the perspective of what the Constitution provides in Article 106 as well as what the meaning and import of the Constitutional Court judgment as in the Pule et al case,” he said. “I know that President Lungu deliberately manipulated the 2016 amendment to the Constitution by changing the provision on presidential terms from “twice elected” which was in the 1996 amendment to “twice held office” and then proceeded to define what “holding office” means as being President for three or more years. He had the numbers in Parliament to push through the 2016 amendment, and although it was immoral to do, my view is that it was perfectly legal. Unfortunately, democracy is a game of numbers and not a game of morality. Take for instance the acquittal of President Trump from the impeachment charges. I personally believed that Congressman Adam Schiff and his colleagues made a solid case against the US President, but just because the Republicans had the numbers in the Senate, they simply rubbished all the evidence and proceeded to acquit President Trump. Such is democracy. If you want democracy, you need to accept both the good and the bad of it, and not just cherry-pick the good and reject the bad. Democracy is a package.” Tembo said there was nowhere in the Act where the Chief Registrar was given power to discipline a legal practitioner for any misconduct, actual or perceived.

“Coming to the issue at hand, the suspension of Counsel Sangwa is illegal in more ways than one. First of all, he was suspended by the Acting Chief Registrar. The powers of the Chief Registrar are clearly outlined in section 8(2) of the Judiciary Administration Act No. 23 of 2016 as follows; The Chief Registrar shall: (a) Facilitate the performance of judicial functions; (b) Coordinate judicial matters; (c) synchronise and produce a comprehensive performance report of the judicial functions; (d) provide the link between the Judiciary and the Commission on the appointment, promotion and disciplinary matters of judicial officers;(e) be the Secretary to the Commission; and (f) advise the government on matters relating to the judicial profession,” noted Tembo.