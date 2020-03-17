Mulling Over Art “Don’t Kubeba Part 3”

FOR close to a decade, Lusaka-based artist Mapopa Hussein Manda (b.1982) has been a regular name on the Zambian art scene, and perceived by many as one of the country’s eminent artists in the 30s age group.

Somewhere around 2011 or so, he introduced what has become his signature style, the caricatures of newspaper front pages loaded with political satire, and he has consistently run with this thematic concept ever since.

In a 2013 interview (published in Andrew Mulenga’s Hole in The Wall, The Post Newspaper) he once revealed that his work referenced The Times of Zambia because he believes it represents Zambia’s political history, The Zambia Daily Mail for everyday issues and the now defunct The Post newspaper for its affinity for controversy and digging up scandal.

Manda’s artworks have often posited him as a rabble-rouser who has cast his fears to the wind and speaks his creative mind with regards his views on politics to the extent that a few times his works have been rejected in exhibitions for being too politically charged, his favourite subject often being satirical portraits of sitting presidents.

But it has not always been rejection, one of his paintings Nganakula (When I grow Up) made it into one-time voracious art collector, retired businessman and belated liberation hero Andrew Sardanis’ third book Zambia: The first 50 years (2014) as one of the featured illustrations. Manda is the youngest featured artist in the book and stars alongside Zambian modern and contemporary art icons such as Petson Lombe, Henry Tayali, Stephen Kappata, Shadreck Simukanga and Flinto Chandia. The painting takes pride of place in Sardanis’ office.

For his mock newspapers’ front pages, Manda uses a combination of paint and collage, cutting out actual newspaper editorials, text or headlines and sticking them on to the canvases.

Most of the artist’s early works in this style often depicted Zambia’s 5th President, the late Michael Sata, clad in military uniform with grim facial features that projected him as a no-nonsense authoritarian. In such works he interrogated the late president and his Patriotic Front party’s ill-fated “90 days” election promises among other issues.

Likewise, Manda’s current paintings continue to explore election promises alongside social commentary and questionings of corruption in government as indicated in his recent contribution to the 2019 group exhibition “Tuning In: Other Ways of Seeing” curated by the Livingstone Office for Contemporary Arts (LoCA) and Julia Taonga Kuseka at the Livingstone National Art Gallery.

His two paintings entitled “Resist misguided leaders” and “Don’t Kubeba Part 3” respectively complemented works such as Agnes Buya Yombwe’s, “Elephant in the room” remarkably bolstering the exhibition as a platform that served as a political hot potato and agent for social mobilisation, lending it some political oomph particularly in a context where artists have been known to play it safe and avoid political commentary at all cost, for the obvious fears of victimisation.

Perhaps a wise stance by many artists considering that they (artists) always seem to be scouring for public patronage hoping to someday wake up in a utopia where the Zambian government of the day will fully embrace art and artists as important. To be honest, one struggles to see such a day coming in our lifetimes, even the Broken Hill Man stands a likelier chance of returning to Kabwe than the arts stand a chance of being respected in this country.

Nevertheless, on Manda’s “Don’t kubeba part 3” which features what appears to be the likeness of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as the central figure are the headlines “Lungu says amano nshakwata sana ndombafye kuli imwe… NO VISION MAN HAS NO WISDOM” derived from the defunct The Post Newspaper and “Consumers implore government to act on mealie meal prices”. These headlines provoke two pertinent issues. The first being the question of the President’s competence as a leader, and the second being the issue of escalating staple food prices.

Strengthening the painting’s allegorical weight, the central figure also dons one of those preposterous lawyers’ wigs that Zambian learned men and women of the law seem to have inherited from medieval Europe. The same kind we are told once served the purpose of hiding baldness caused by syphilis among European gentlemen in the 15th century before the availability of antibiotics but have been proudly adopted as insignia of accomplishment particularly within the African legal fraternity. Well, the lawyers wig could be read in the painting as a reference to the President’s profession as well as the issue of Bill 10 that seems to have polarized the Zambian legal fraternity in that among other things, it contains something to do with acknowledging the President’s third term bid.

Anyway, from this wig the central figure has the label “promises” dangling from it and on the shoulder of his formal suite is a badge that bears the emblem of Jameson Irish Whiskey. In fact, Jameson features prominently in the artwork, including in the top right corner that makes the “newspaper’s” earpiece and a whole green bottle that appears just under the central figure. It is no doubt up to the viewer to make sense of why this famous Irish Whiskey is heavily referenced on what is evidently the portrait of a Zambian president.

But then this is not just any portrait of the President, the kind that you expect from talented rising stars such as Mercy Gondwe (Mercy G Arts), Cornelius Chalwe, Kaziwe Malanda or even portrait maestro Caleb Chisha that is targeted at getting the president’s attention for a pat on the back, and a photograph with the president by Eddie Mwanaleza. This is a portrait by an artist who once said he was also inspired by “The Spear”, a controversial painting by South African artist Brett Murray that depicted the former South African president Jacob Zuma in his birthday suit. So, it is a kind of portrait created to agitate not celebrate.

Nevertheless, the painting “Don’t Kubeba Part 3” is loaded and open to all manner of interpretation. With the title itself, the artist reminds us of the slogan devised by Patriotic Front founders Michael Sata and Dr Guy Scott after having failed several elections before scooping a landslide victory in 2011.

“Don’t Kubeba” or “Donchi Kubeba” is a combination of a Bemba and English word, that loosely translate to “Don’t tell them”, meaning “Don’t tell them” or give an indication of whom you will vote for. It encouraged PF party members and sympathisers to go ahead and collect campaign freebies such as money, mealie meal, t-shirts and materials from the then ruling MMD and other political parties during campaigns but to know in their hearts that they will vote for PF.

The slogan was popularised and immortalised in a catchy Bemba song by the once popular singer Dandy Krazy in the lyrics: “Muchipatala tamwaba nemiti/fertilizer yashota twachula/ pamushi pesu papona insala/… Imfumu bailasa nav aka/headman bamusova ichigayo/ichitenge bapelako nabamayo/… ba teacher donchi kubeba/ ba dokota donchi kubeba/ bashi mine donchi kubeba/bashi mafamu donchi kubeba/ donchi kubeba wilalila lila hush” (In hospitals there are no medicines/ there are fertiliser shortages we are suffering/hunger has befallen our village/… the chief has been given a car/the headman has been given a hammer mill/my mother has been given a chitenge (waist wrap)/…teachers don’t tell them/doctors, don’t tell them/ miners don’t tell them/ farmers don’t tell them/ don’t tell them, don’t cry hush). In the song Dandy Krazy cautioned how politicians offered gifts to the electorate during campaigns and at the same time he was mustering all walks of life to “Donchi Kubeba”, and it worked.

In short, the “Don’t Kubeba” mantra was to keep it a secret that you will vote for PF, the slogan was often followed by the gesture of placing one’s index finger against pursed lips (with a “shush” sound), as can be seen in Manda’s “Don’t Kubeba Part 3”.

Perhaps Manda is reminding us as the Zambian electorate to do the same thing once again, or perhaps he is warning us against doing the same thing. Whatever the case, his message is loud and clear as we draw closer to the 2021 elections, all he is simply saying is, vote wisely.