Police arrest Lusaka PF youth chairman for assault

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested Lusaka Province PF youth chairman Daniel Kalembe on charges of assault as youths rise against party national youth chairman Kelvin Sampa.

The arrest is connected to the Youth Day violence at the Freedom Statue in Lusaka in which nine ruling party cadres were assaulted by their colleagues.

“Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested Daniel Kalembe aged 41 of Kanyama Site and Service with two counts of Assault OABH [Occasioning actual bodily harm]. This is in police’s continued investigations on the nine Assault OABH cases reported on 12th March, 2020 at 11:00 hours at Freedom Statue in Lusaka,” police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo announced in a statement.

Katongo said Kalembe had been released on bond and would appear in court soon.

She said investigations to arrest other people involved in the intraparty violence had continued.

Police also announced the arrest of three PF cadres for assaulting fellow party members during internal ward elections in Mandevu Constituency.

The three are 45-year-old Cliff Bwalya, John Mwango Kamweo, 22 and Martin Katazo aged 33.

“They have been released on police bond and will appear in court soon,” she said.

Meanwhile, Katongo announced that Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja had revoked a firearm licence for PF cadre Chanoda Ngwira in connection with the unlawful discharge of a firearm in Siavonga recently.

After being released on bond, Kalembe, who had been escorted to Lusaka Central Police by the party’s provincial interim chairman Paul Moonga, said he had been brought to the police for something he did not do and did not know about.

He said new people that had joined the PF after it won power in 2011 and became sweet, were behind the “false accusations” that led to his arrest.

Kalembe said the intentions of the people fighting him and the provincial office was to weaken the youth wing in Lusaka and also weaken President Edgar Lungu.

He told the scores of party cadres that had turned up at the police station that the party knew how to deal with people that were trying to weaken the structures in the province.

Kalembe said the people who were said to have been assaulted were not in the party structures but merely came to provoke PF youths.

Speaking earlier, Moonga said Kalembe was a peaceful person who could not even carry a stone.

“Our provincial youth chairman was summoned by the police over the fracas that happened during the Youth Day but as usual people chose to point a finger at somebody so innocent. A criminal character in the name of [Innocent] Kalimanshi came to provoke. General Kalembe is here, he’s a peaceful guy, he doesn’t insult people, he has come on his own,” Moonga said.

He blamed Kalembe’s arrest on Sampa, saying the the Kasama Central PF member of parliament must be removed from his party position.

“Kelvin Sampa, he gave money for the youths to the opposition MPs. So bashi to him, we have already a letter from my colleagues, youths who want him to go. So I will present their petition to the secretary general of the party [Davies Mwila] so that the man must be removed from the office,” he said.

Moonga also said Mandevu Constituency PF member or parliament, who is also lands minister, Jean Kapata must behave like a leader and a mother.

“But I also want to warn the people in Mandevu, right and especially member of parliament Honourable Jean Kapata. She must become a leader and a mother. She must not choose sides, on who to support. As a leader she must not choose anybody. She must be able to support everybody,” said Moonga.

Earlier, before the scores of cadres accompanied Kalembe to the police, they were at the party secretariat demanding the removal of Sampa.

Reacting to the protests and the petition to have him removed, Sampa said he was unshaken and would not be removed from the office.

“It’s nonsense, they want to remove me because I’m against violence and throwing stones,” he said.

Sampa vowed he would not resign but that he would ensure discipline reigned in the party.