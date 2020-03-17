UPND WARNS MPS…if any votes for Bill 10, that MP will be gone – Mwiimbu

JACK Mwiimbu says the UPND will still not support Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019 when it comes up for second reading in Parliament.

And Roan NDC member of parliament Joseph Chishala says Bill 10 doesn’t mean well and the position of his constituents on the matter is “no to Bill 10.”

Bill 10 is expected to be tabled for second reading, for debates, today.

It needs a two-thirds majority to pass to a third reading stage.

Last week, justice minister Given Lubinda announced some amendments to the bill that Cabinet proposed, claiming that they were in line with public demand.

But Mwiimbu said the PF could not be trusted on such matters.

“As UPND just as the PF have done, they have lobbied and instructed their MPs to support Bill 10, I as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, the UPND we want to state that we are drawing a ‘three-line whip’ indicating that all loyal members of the UPND have to toll the line of the people of Zambia and that line is that they should vote against Bill 10,” he said.

Mwiimbu said when the bill was first presented in Parliament, the UPND indicated that they would not support the bill for various reasons, which that party did state.

“The line has been drawn in the sand and anyone who crosses that line is not with us and the people of Zambia. When a party makes a three-line whip, the people in the party must follow. You are either with us or not with us. I can confidently state that the people of Zambia do not want to see Bill 10 in their coffers,” Mwiimbu said. “Let stakeholders be involved in ensuring that the issues they want are included in the Constitution. We strongly believe that allowing the bill to be presented for the second time is giving the PF a blank cheque to make amendments that they require to make to the bill.”

He said the UPND does not trust the PF and they would never trust the ruling party.

“The PF walked out of Parliament in 2011 and now they want to behave as if they are the holiest, as if walking out has never happened in this country. If any MP votes for Bill 10 tomorrow [today], mark my words that MP will be gone. Let Zambians take note that Bill 10 is a government bill and it was introduced by the NDF [National Dialogue Forum] and the Attorney General [Likando Kalaluka]. Let them not try to run away from the bill and to us they are merely tinkering around their bill,” said Mwiimbu.

Meanwhile, Chishala said residents of Roan rejected the bill.

Chishala featured on Muvi TV’s The Assignment programme on Sunday evening.

He said bill 10 was not an issue to him.

“The issue of Bill 10, to me, is not a factor. It’s not something that should even move me, in the sense that we’ve got a lot of issues to talk about than Bill 10,” Chishala said. “We’ve got the economic crisis right now; our economy is falling every day. Why should we start talking about Bill 10? So, I have got no time to talk about Bill 10. There are lot of issues in my constituency which need attention than Bill 10. I feel it’s a sheer waste of time discussing the issue of Bill 10.”

He emphasised that “Bill 10, the way it came from the NDF, doesn’t mean well”.

“The time I took to go through Bill 10, I came to discover that there have been a lot of issues which don’t mean well to the country. Looking at the bill itself, it doesn’t mean well and the people of Roan have said no to Bill 10,” explained Chishala.