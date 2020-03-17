Zambia won’t cope with coronavirus, HH warns

HAKAINDE Hichilema says the country’s health system is vulnerable and cannot cope with the Coronavirus.

The opposition UPND leader asked President Edgar Lungu to address the nation on the matter and announce serious preventive measures.

“With reports of increasing cases of Coronavirus infections in our neighbouring countries, Mr Edgar Lungu should address the nation and announce a series of proactive measures to deal with the Coronavirus epidemic, even before we start recording cases here in Zambia,” he said in a statement yesterday. “For once Mr Lungu should take our advice to heart and not dismiss it under the guise of what he sometimes deems as political adversaries. Zambia’s health care system is extremely vulnerable and will not cope with a Coronavirus outbreak should it strike.”

Hichilema stated that had his party been in government, he would have announced serious preventive measures.

He stated that prevention was better than cure.

“If we were in his position, by now we would have engaged the citizens through a national address, announcing among other things, the following immediate proactive measures: That a travel ban is in effect for incoming visitors from high-risk countries as well as for all outbound travelers from Zambia, including all international travel by government officials. That visas for visitors from high and medium risk countries are immediately cancelled,” stated Hichilema. “That all Zambian citizens and residents returning from high risk countries will be tested and quarantined. That all Zambian citizens and residents returning from medium risk countries will be subjected to immediate traceable self-quarantine and remote monitoring. That selected high-risk ports of entry are closed with immediate effect and screening enhanced at all others. That unnecessary visitations to all schools and correctional facilities are banned. That the government will procure more test kits and increase testing centres countrywide. That the government will work with civil society, religious and traditional establishments, the private sector and donors to increase sensitisation and sanitisation measures for all, particularly hygiene control in public places like shopping malls, office buildings, markets, etc. That our medical personnel will be highly trained and sensitised in handling any suspected Coronavirus cases. Like they say, prevention is better than cure.”

On Saturday, health minister Chitalu Chilufya announced that ZAMBIA is now capable of testing and diagnosing the COVID-19.

Dr Chilufya said the government had issued two Statutory Instruments that designate COVID-19 as a notifiable disease and regulations to facilitate management and control it as a pandemic.

He named the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital (new wing) in Lusaka and Tubalange Centre in Chilanga as isolation facilities set aside to safely manage and limit spread in the case of any outbreak of coronavirus, while other centres have been identified at district level countrywide.

Dr Chilufya said with the new SI in place, public gatherings, handshakes and hugs should be avoided.

He said despite Zambia not having recorded any case of COVID-19, the government had active surveillance at all points of entry and in healthcare facilities.

Dr Chilufya said all international passengers were being screened with those from high-risk countries placed on a 14-day quarantine and later followed up for checkups.

He said with the support from cooperating partners, government was implementing multi-sectoral Incident Management System (IMS) approach to coordinate preparedness, surveillance and response efforts at technical level.

“Our disease intelligence arm, the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI), has been conducting surveillance and to date 28 alerts involving individuals who travelled from areas with confirmed COVID-19 cases have been investigated,” Dr Chilufya said.

“In line with the public health Act Cap. 295 of the Laws of Zambia, I have signed and brought into force two Statutory Instruments which: (1) designate COVID-19 as a notifiable disease, and (2) provide additional regulations to facilitate management and control of COVID-19. Key measures brought into force with immediate effect include: mandatory reporting of all individuals suspected to have COVID-19 to health officials, mandatory quarantine of all travellers from high-risk areas for a minimum period of 14 days, mandatory isolation of all suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19.”

Dr Chilufya said the IS would mandate his ministry to close any premises that pose a public health threat linked to COVID-19.

“A mandatory requirement for the provision of adequate and accessible facilities for hand hygiene at all public places, including shopping malls, markets and other trading places, restaurants, bars, bus stations, places of worship, schools, offices, and other congregate settings. Hand hygiene facilities should include soap and running water, or alcohol-based hand sanitisers,” Dr Chilufya said.

“A requirement for all public places including schools and training institutions, shopping malls, markets, trading places, restaurants, bars, bus stations, places of worship, and other congregate settings to adhere to and practice high levels of hygiene standards, including ensuring the provision of adequate water and sanitation facilities. School authorities, leaders of religious institutions, employers and community leaders are required to disseminate information on health practices, including for the prevention of COVID-19, to their constituents.”

Dr Chilufya urged the public to exercise social distancing of at least one metre from each other with persons suspected or showing symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID-19 was first reported on December 31, 2019 in Wuhan City of Hubei Province, China and the World Health Organisation has since declared the outbreak as a Global Public Health Emergency and upgraded to pandemic status following the continued spread of the virus.

As at yesterday, the novel coronavirus had claimed more than 6,500 lives worldwide, according to an estimate from Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the WHO and additional sources.

The pandemic has since spread from China to Europe, North America and parts of Africa.