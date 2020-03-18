Create economic stability, Mutati advises govt

[By Tobias Phiri in Magoye]

FORMER works and supply minister Felix Mutati says mealie meal prices are increasing due to an increase in the exchange rate.

Speaking after he attended a church service in Magoye, Mutati said the government needed to look into the fundamentals of the economy which were currently driving the price of the staple food.

Mutati attended an invitational build a church event for the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Magoye where he also donated 100 roofing sheets and money towards the construction of a modern church building at Namulombwa.

“We have witnessed the kwacha reaching K16 to a [US] dollar, the exchange [rate] is an indicator of the performance of the economic fundamentals. [Therefore], it does mean that the fundamentals are not strong enough at the moment and it’s quite evident,” he said. “I think it’s not sufficient to dwell on the reasons why things are the way they are. Perhaps what is much more important is what can be done in the current scenario to try and create some level of stability that will propel and inject hope in the growth of the economy.”

Mutati said Zambia needed a cocktail of actions and measures and policy interventions to address the exchange rate.

“This can be divided into three components: we need to do something at the monetary policy level, something at the fiscal level and then we need to also do something at the private sector…at the real economy level. If temporary measures are taken beyond temporal, they can begin to hurt the other components of the economy. They can play around with the policy rate and things like that,” Mutati said. “One of the challenges that we have had especially in 2020 is the volume of debt servicing which is harvesting a lot of foreign exchange from the market putting pressure on forex. Notwithstanding the fact that the imports are also putting pressure on the forex.”

Mutati called for a speedy approach towards debt repayment, saying the country needs to plan how to repay the first Eurobond.

“The measures that were pronounced in terms of dealing with debt restructuring should be put into urgent motion so that the component of debt service that impinges on the exchange rate can be flattened,” Mutati said. “We need to create a path on how we are going to deal with the first maturity of the Euro Bond which is in about 2022. At the moment the Euro Bond is performing very badly. The plan must be sounded loudly and that will influence the trading rate.”

He advised that Zambia should: “elevate the conversation with the IMF, and that is purely for confidence, to inject hope that IMF will come at some point and all those placing investment in Zambia in the bonds, in treasury bills can continue to do so on the basis of hope and investment is tied in hope and pronouncements that you make.”

Mutati, who also served as President Edgar Lungu’s finance minister, advised that the mining sector should be reengaged to increase productivity.

“In the last two years, the mining sector has been very subdued in terms of production. The projections were that by first quarter of 2019, we would have hit one million tonnes of production but the figures we are getting from there are not inspiring. We will be lucky to hit 800,000 tonnes this year, unless we do some intervention. Once we increase production, the ability to earn forex increases and it will have an impact on the exchange rate. The exchange rate impacts on all of us,” he said. “The spillovers of a stable exchange rate will begin to impact positively on all of us. There is need to have a conversation with the mining sector because they generate 60 per cent of our forex revenue and we can’t underplay their significance. The exchange rate is one of the most difficult numbers to deal with; it affects everybody. So, do something about it in order to have a broader effect on the economy.”

Mutati said the Central Bank was limited in its interventions.

“The level of intervention of the Bank of Zambia is limited. They can play with the policy rate, they can inject some dollars into [the market] through the reserves but their reserves are low. We don’t want to deplete the little that we have got by way of continuous interventions,” said Mutati.

“Let us look at private sector and fiscal solutions in order to reorient the fundamentals, and that way, we are going to have a sustainable economy; even issues to do with mealie-meal selling at K200 or whatever the case maybe, it’s all about the fundamentals. Some of the issues could be around superficial shortages, but this at the end of the day doesn’t matter because the output is that it’s hurting the final consumer. Whatever the reasons and the issues are, at the end of the day, it’s hurting the consumers, so you need to tackle the economic fundamentals.”