C/wealth lawyers condemn judiciary’s ban of Sangwa

THE Commonwealth Lawyers’ Association has expressed concern that the judiciary in Zambia have barred Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa from appearing before any court before his professional body considers a complaint they have filed against him.

In a notice to all judges of the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court, Court of Appeal, High Court, registrars and magistrates, acting chief registrar Prince Boniface Mwiinga said the action followed “a complaint of professional misconduct made by the Judiciary to the Law Association of Zambia against the said Mr John Sangwa, SC”.

Reacting to the development that has been widely condemned, the Commonwealth Lawyers’ Association (CLA) condemned the removal of Sangwa’s right to practice in any court in Zambia.

“The CLA: Recalling that the Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers (Basic Principles) were Adopted by the Eighth United Nations Congress on the Prevention of Crime and the Treatment of Offenders, Havana, Cuba, 27 August to 7 September 1990;

Noting that the Basic Principles state at paragraph 16:

“Governments shall ensure that lawyers

(a) are able to perform all of their professional functions without intimidation, hindrance, harassment or improper interference; and

(c) shall not suffer, or be threatened with, prosecution or administrative, economic or other sanctions for any action taken in accordance with recognized professional duties, standards and ethics’,” reads the statement.

“Noting also that the Basic Principles state at paragraph 19: ‘No court or administrative authority before whom the right to counsel is recognized shall refuse to recognize the right of a lawyer to appear before it for his or her client unless that lawyer has been disqualified in accordance with national law and practice and in conformity with these principles.’”

CLA also noted the Basic Principles, which state that “27. Charges or complaints made against lawyers in their professional capacity shall be processed expeditiously and fairly under appropriate procedures. Lawyers shall have the right to a fair hearing, including the right to be assisted by a lawyer of their choice; 28. Disciplinary proceedings against lawyers shall be brought before an impartial disciplinary committee established by the legal profession, before an independent statutory authority, or before a court, and shall be subject to an independent judicial review; 29. All disciplinary proceedings shall be determined in accordance with the code of professional conduct and other recognized standards and ethics of the legal profession and in the light of these principles.”

The CLA expressed concern that the judiciary, which should uphold a right of due process, had not permitted due process in the case to run its course.

“In view of the concerns expressed, the CLA encourages all concerned to uphold due process and the Rule of Law in all circumstances,” stated CLA.