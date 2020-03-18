Govt closes schools over coronavirus

THE Zambian government has ordered the closure of schools, colleges and universities as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya announced the government was stepping up measures although the country had not recorded a single case of the COVID-19.

Addressing the media yesterday, Dr Chilufya, flanked by higher education minister Brian Mushimba, General Education minister David Mabumba, information minister Dora Siliya, Minister in the Vice-President’s Office Olipa Phiri, Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa and DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe, he said the closure would remain indefinite as the COVID-19 pandemic revolves.

Dr Chilufya said the risk of the continued spread of the virus was high globally with Africa recording 10 deaths and 322 cases.

He said Zambia had not yet confirmed any case of COVID-19 but continued to pitch high public health security.

So far, the ongoing COVID-19 global outbreak has now spread to at-least 162 countries and territories around the world.

“In order to ensure minimum spread of COVID-19 in the event of the first few cases and to further demonstrate government’s concern to school children, and in escalating the response in preventing COVID-19 outbreak; all schools, colleges and universities will close this Friday,” Dr Chilufya said. “And between now and this Friday, we will be disseminating information to our students, our pupils, on how to prevent transmission of COVID-19 in the event we had initial cases in the country. And also we will be engaging our various stakeholders in these institutions of higher learning and general education to ensure that through them we empower communities where they are coming from with information to ensure prevention and minimise transmission in the event this happens.”

He said personal and environmental hygiene was a key in prevention of COVID-19.

Dr Chilufya said public places must provide adequate and accessible facilities for hand hygiene and sanitation, failure to which they risk being closed.

“Shopping malls, markets and other trading places, restaurants, bars, bus stations, places of worship, schools, offices, and other congregate settings are mandated to ensure cleaning of surroundings and proper management of waste,” he said.

Dr Chilufya said his ministry was in talks with various community and religious leaders in promotion of community sensitisation on health.

“I note with concern a lot of misinformation on the COVID-19; this has exacerbated fear and stigmatisation leaving the unknowledgeable, unprotected and vulnerable… Allow me to emphasise that knowing the facts is key to being properly prepared and protecting yourself and your loved ones,” he said. “I wish to reiterate and emphasise that we all need to exercise high levels of hygiene and comply with these measures which are aimed at safeguarding the health of the Zambian public. Health inspectors and authorised officers shall from time-to-time visit public premises to ensure compliance and enforce these regulations. Failure to comply with the regulations shall constitute an offence and is liable, upon conviction, to penalties stipulated in the regulations.”

He said the screening of COVID-19 was mandatory under SI22.

“The screening process coordinated by our disease intelligence wing, the Zambia National Public Health Institute at points of entry is mandatory and more rigorous. Mandatory screening and quarantine of international travelers including air travel passengers, truckers, bus operators, and passengers at points of entry, bus stations and other check points from high-risk areas for a minimum period of 14 days shall be issued,” Dr Chilufya said.

He advised the public to reschedule all avoidable travel.

Dr Chilufya also said the government was restricting visits to high risk places such as hospitals and prisons.

He appealed to the public to adhere to the issued Statutory Instruments.

“Hygiene practices to promote infection prevention in all passenger vehicles, aeroplanes, marine transport, and other conveyances, and points of entry such as airports, harbours, railway stations and ground crossings is emphasised,” said Dr Chilufya.

And General Education minister Mabumba said during the closure pupils must be given enough work home to keep them busy.