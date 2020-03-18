Lungu a chief thug who threatened judges – Sikaile

GOOD governance and human rights activist Sikaile Sikaile has accused Constitutional Court judges of being dishonest and aiding “PF crooks” to oppress Zambians.

He says constitutional lawyer John Sangwa is not a thief.

Sikaile was reacting to the judiciary’s decision to bar Sangwa from appearing in any Zambian court until further notice.

Last Friday, the Judiciary’s acting chief registrar, Prince Boniface Mwiinga, announced that Sangwa would no longer be allowed to appear before any court in the country. In a notice to all judges of the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court, Court of Appeal, High Court, Registrars and Magistrates, Mwiinga said the action followed “a complaint of professional misconduct made by the Judiciary to the Law Association of Zambia against the said Mr John Sangwa, SC”.

Sangwa is on record questioning the qualifications of most Constitutional Court judges and he insists, like many other lawyers, that the ConCourt never ruled that President Edgar Lungu is eligible to stand in 2021. He also says President Lungu has held office twice and is therefore, according to the Constitution, not eligible to contest the presidency again.

In October 2017, President Lungu warned that there would be chaos in the country if ConCourt judges tried to emulate the Kenyan courts and stop his third bid for the Zambian presidency in 2021.

“People are saying Zambian courts should be very brave and make decisions like the Kenyan courts, saying Zambian courts should be brave and make decisions which are in the interests of the people. But look at what is happening in Kenya right now! I’m saying the courts of law in Zambia should also see what is happening, they should not behave as though they are not part of our African continent. The most important thing I can say right now is that in 2021, I’m available to stand if my party decides that I contest,” President Lungu said on arrival at Solwezi Airport.

“But to our friends who are in the court system, I’m saying, do not plunge this country into chaos by imitating or emulating Kenya or any other court system, for that matter, which does not care about the interests of the people.”

He added: “I’m saying this in front of you people; there are cameras in front of me and there are Zambians who are writing and recording because I have heard some judges say ‘why don’t we emulate the Kenyan courts? They are very brave with what they have done.’”

“I don’t think that is right; we should preserve peace, we should listen to the voice of the people, we should reflect the will of the people in the Constitution. Whether I am eligible to stand or not in 2021 should not be dependent on imitating Kenya.”

And in November 2016, then State House press aide Amos Chanda, on ZNBC TV’s Sunday Interview programme, took a swipe at the judiciary, warning judges that the nullification of PF parliamentary seats had caused a lot of discomfort in the ruling party.

Chanda said the nullification of elections for PF members of parliament had caused President Lungu “discomfort” and warned that if judges did not exhibit responsible conduct, the country would consider judicial reforms the Kenyan style.

At that time, the courts had nullified the election of Itezhi-tezhi UPND member of parliament Herbert Shabula, Nalolo independent member of parliament George Imbuwa, Lusaka Central PF member of parliament Margaret Mwanakatwe and Munali PF member of parliament Professor Nkandu Luo, citing electoral impropriety in each case.

However, all four lawmakers appealed the decision of the High Court and their election was validated in the Constitutional Court.

“There is a lot of discomfort and this discomfort arises from the fact that where he (Edgar Lungu) sits as the Head of State, he oversees the entire country; he oversees the judiciary, you may not want to agree, he oversees the executive [and] he oversees the legislature. But his intervention in any single arm of government is so well thought out and measured,” Chanda explained.

“What I can say for now, because these matters are before court, is that the judiciary must act in a manner that does not create an impression that they are making themselves available to participate in the political arena [because] that will be dangerous.”

He also cautioned that: “the judiciary must not push the executive to begin to think about judicial reforms the Kenya style!”

“Judges are members of society; they go into the same pubs as… they are not in Jupiter, they are not in Mars. Their actions must be actions that are in tune with justice for all. They must not create an environment where the legislative arm of government doubts them, where the executive doubts them, where civil society doubts them; that’s all I can say,” said Chanda.

“But I can tell you that there is discomfort in the party about what some judges say to members of the opposition and then when we see those [court] outcomes in tandem with what we have heard before, that creates a lot of discomfort. There is no fear whatsoever [but] the discomfort comes from the perspective that we don’t want a judiciary that puts itself on trial.”

In a statement, Sikaile stated that the judiciary was rotten.

He noted that today, justice in Zambia was administered in a strange way: “under this corrupt PF government.”

Sikaile added that a poor citizen could not get justice.

“The law is silent on all PF crooks and criminals,” Sikaile stated.

“[We have] dishonest ConCourt judges aiding PF crooks to oppress citizens. We know how rotten the judiciary is in Zambia. Those ConCourt judges are part and parcel of the PF oppressive regime as they always wait to get instructions from PF thugs, like those who determined the presidential petition case in 2017. Lungu is the chief thug who even threatened judges.”

He stated that the PF applied force to those who speak out on behalf of the voiceless Zambians.

Sikaile asked why Zambians should give credit to ConCourt judges who: “have been aiding Lungu and PF to oppress us?”

“That is madness!” he stated.

“In 2016 during the presidential petition, the last day of the petition, I was right at the High Court and witnessed what transpired before mid-night. Hakainde Hichilema made an application before those judges citing an overlook in the petition of which before the commencement of the petition,

Lungu was supposed to hand over power to the Speaker of the National Assembly in order for justice to prevail. But Lungu, for fear of losing the petition, refused to hand over power, of which he committed a treason case but the judiciary went mute.”

He recalled how hired PF “thugs” camped at the Lusaka High Court premises, threatening judges if they allowed the petition to proceed.

“The following Monday morning we got shocked seeing the judges making a U-turn that the days had elapsed to hear the petition and PF didn’t even come to court,” Sikaile stated.

“This is how these dishonest human beings are playing with our lives. So you can see how PF thugs influenced the whole judiciary and they (judges) obliged. So what are they complaining about when they now report to PF thugs before delivering justice?”

He indicated that in the drama surrounding Sangwa’s barring, President Lungu ought to know that he was the biggest loser for being a tyrant while Sangwa was a winner because: “he has stood up for the people of Zambia firmly that Lungu and his PF government are fighting.”

Sikaile said corruption had over-shadowed the judiciary’s moral standing in society and that no one would respect it for that.

“Sangwa has been barred for defending the Republican Constitution while Lungu was barred for stealing a poor widow’s money. This is a huge difference between the two. Sangwa is now a celebrated hero,” said Sikaile.