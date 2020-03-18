Lungu, PF don’t deserve another term – Rainbow

THE RAINBOW Party says the PF and President Edgar Lungu do not deserve another term.

And the opposition party has demanded the government immediately pays council workers.

Rainbow deputy national spokesperson Humphrey Kabwe says the PF has failed to fulfil its slogan of putting ‘more money in people’s pockets’.

“It’s unChristian and inhuman for leaders to keep on enjoying hefty salaries when your own people can’t get their already meagre salaries for months and the [leaders’] conscience is free. This is terrible and the PF government don’t deserve another term,” he said.

Kabwe said Rainbow was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the PF government had no capacity to improve the welfare of the workers in the country.

“The PF slogan ‘more money in people’s pockets, more jobs and lower taxes’ is far-fetched and it is time people realised that they were lied to. Workers will not survive on explanations from government officials, while themselves … get their salaries without any challenge. Council and civil servants don’t need your explanations but need only pay,” he said. “We challenge the Republican President Mr Edgar Lungu and his ministers to sacrifice their huge salaries for council workers and all civil servants who have gone months without salaries. We therefore challenge President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s government to show seriousness about this issue by sacrificing their hefty salaries for already suffering civil servants. Only then their expectations will make sense.”

He said the Rainbow Party sympathised with workers across the country.

“As a party, we really sympathise with the workers across the country for the predicament they are in and urge them to look to the Rainbow Party for redemption as we believe that workers must be respected as important stakeholders in building up the economy,” said Kabwe. “Rainbow Party believes that when workers are paid on time, productivity will improve thus the economy will thrive.”