Mbula, Mumba eulogise Kalombo Mwansa

FORMER secretary to cabinet in the Mwanawasa administration, Leslie Mbula, says the late Dr Kalombo Mwansa led a life of humility and was down to earth although he was very educated.

And MMD leader Nevers Mumba says Prof Mwansa represented the face of all that was honourable in public service.

Mbula said Professor Kalombo Mwansa’s death was a great loss.

He said that Prof Mwansa, who collapsed and died two days ago, had similar aspirations about service to the people with president Levy Mwanawasa.

“They were a group of five of them, including Ngosa Sibyakula, Dr Sichinga but he, Dr Kalombo Mwansa, stood out very, very prominent. He was very educated and was a man with very high integrity, very humble, very polite and yet brilliant,” Mbula said.

“We worked together for many years as I said first he was my PS and was my deputy secretary to cabinet and then he became Minister at Foreign Affairs and we travelled together several times to Australia for Commonwealth meetings, to Japan for TICAD (Tokyo International Conference on African development) and several other places. And during all his travels, he synchronised well with Mwanawasa in terms of integrity and they worked out together very well. Mwanawasa loved him because they had similar aspirations about service to the people. He is one young man that served this country with diligence and his demise is a great loss to all of us.”

Mbula said the former defense minister practiced the one Zambia one nation philosophy as he did not worry about someone’s origin.

He advised youths, regardless of how educated they are, to gather wisdom from elders stating that it would help them in their day-to-day lives.

“The life that Dr Kalombo Mwansa led was one of humility, very humble, very educated, down to earth. The youths may have read Karl Marx, they have Western literature and so on but that does not make them more knowledgeable than the elderly people who have not been to school for many years. They have this experience and we must learn from these old people. Those who are listening to what the old people say can catch and gather a lot of wisdom from them and put it to good use to our day-to-day lives. Kalombo was one man that did not worry about where someone came from and on personal level, his wife is from Southern Province…the man that looked at service for the people, service to the people and not for self. The man who believed in one Zambia one nation in practice because he interacted with everybody and anyone, so for us it’s a great loss, losing a man like Kalombo Mwansa,” said Mbula.

And in a farewell message, Mumba said Prof Mwansa represents the face of all that was honourable in public service.

“His dedication and loyalty to his country has been exceptional,” he noted.

“The Movement for Multi-party Democracy has lost one of the strongest pillars of our organisation. He faithfully served his party both in government and outside government. He never once turned his back against the MMD even when it went into the opposition. A month ago, he accepted a new role as a senior adviser to the President of MMD. He provided great counsel to me and the party faithfully.”

Prof Mwansa served in several positions in the MMD government as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs, Minister of Defence and acted as President on several occasions.

‘A man with great humility and a true friend to many,” Mumba said. “On behalf of my wife Florence, the entire family of the Movement for Multi-party Democracy, we extend our deepest condolences to the Mwansa family on this irreplaceable loss. May the Lord God of all comfort surround the family with his grace and strength.

Fare well my dear Colleague, brother and friend. Rest well in God’s loving arms. Shalom! Shalom!”