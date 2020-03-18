They are living in denial

There’s a shortage of mealie-meal and this is causing its price to skyrocket.
This is a fact that cannot be denied. But there’s an attempt by the Patriotic Front and its government to deny this.
They have been denying there’s nowhere where mealie-meal is being sold at K200 or so. They have been saying there’s no shortage of mealie-meal in the country. But it is increasingly becoming difficult for them to deny that people are lining up to shops to buy mealie-meal.
And we are now seeing the enthusiastic but misguided and foolish minister moving with police officers arresting those trying to buy more than one bag of mealie-meal. What offence have they committed? What law have they broken? This is really abuse of the police. Actually, kutumpa.
And an intelligent young man who is trying to win a medal in foolishness doesn’t want to be outdone in this denial of a serious shortage of mealie-meal. He was really shown how foolish he is by the residents of Kabwe.
The Patriotic Front doesn’t know what has hit it. They have too many problems to comprehend what is going on – from gassing to mealie-meal shortage! And they have resorted to denial as a way of trying to cope.
Denial is a coping mechanism that gives you time to adjust to distressing situations – but staying in denial can interfere with your ability to tackle challenges.
If you’re in denial, you’re trying to protect yourself by refusing to accept the truth about something that’s happening around you or indeed to you.
Refusing to acknowledge that something is wrong is a way of coping with threatening information. You can be in denial about anything that makes you feel vulnerable or threatens your sense of control.
When you’re in denial, you won’t acknowledge a difficult situation.
If denial prevents you from taking appropriate action, it becomes a very harmful response.
Denial might prevent you from dealing with problems that can spiral out of control – all with potentially devastating long-term consequences.
It’s important to realise that denial won’t change the reality of the situation.
There’s need for the Patriotic Front and its government to honestly examine what they fear.
They should think about the potential negative consequences of not taking action about this mealie-meal shortage and the skyrocketing prices.
They should avoid irrational reactions to this mealie-meal shortage and high prices.
If they have no solutions to this mealie-meal challenge, let them seek help rather than trying to pretend there are no real shortages.
