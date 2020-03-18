Who benefits from weak M&E systems? Can it be a conspiracy of the powerful and well-connected?

Monitoring and evaluation (M&E) is simply a tool and institutional practice that helps to track, measure results and informs critical organisational decisions. It also assists to determine whether or not a development intervention has been relevant, effective, efficient, impactful and sustainable in the manner it was implemented. In other words, M&E answers all possible questions around a project, programme or policy being executed—why? How? When? Who? What? Where? etc! That is why I consider M&E as a true bearer of both desired news and undesired news or indeed good news and bad news. But both news is not reported for negative purposes, instead, it is done only for reasons of improvement and bettering the lives of beneficiaries and satisfying interests of other stakeholders.

Further, M&E is good for every development organisation. In fact, even non-development organisations can still benefit from good M&E practice. M&E is like law, it is blind. Whoever uses it can accrue impactful results from the use of M&E. It is for that reason that governments, civil society, donors, local and international organisations, faith based organisations and the military have all set up M&E systems to support their functions and operations.

But with all the above mentioned good attributes and constructive characteristics of M&E, why do we still have institutions failing to implement robust and successful M&E systems? While the globe agrees on the necessity regarding setting up stronger systems for M&E, why is it that these systems still fall short of being functional to meet stakeholder information needs? How is it that for a government like ours in Zambia would still struggle after almost 60 years of independence to implement an M&E system that provided the entire development process with evidence-based information? Why is it that most of our public and private projects, programmes, strategies and policies are products of weak evidence? Huge sums of money have gone (and much more is still being pumped) into many of such interventions, yet evidence to act that way lacks a great deal? This has been going on for a long time. Organisations and governments have spent resources on projects, which are serving no purpose at all—white elephants. My question is: who benefits from weak and poor M&E systems? Can it be a conspiracy of the powerful and connected?

A number of reasons have been advanced in several M&E related studies with regard to weak systems for M&E in governments and development organisations. The reasons have been around the nature of M&E—being both the bearer of desired news and undesired news! More so, the undesired news has been the biggest concern for many M&E implementers. Fundamentally, every M&E system has two sides, the supply side and the demand side. On the supply side, organisations are expected to ensure that credible data and information are available to generate M&E products based on evidence. This means elements such as skilled M&E staff, equipment, technologies, leadership, champions and adequate budgets are harmonised to give a stronger supply side. Issues of organisation, collaboration, networking and coordination become elementary to a successful M&E supply side. At the same time, the demand side largely concern itself with the utilisation of M&E information. Thus, stakeholders, dissemination platforms, leadership, championship, technologies, application of M&E information become critical. Suffice to say, all these M&E elements require resources (budget, time, infrastructure, technology, leadership, etc) to be undertaken.

So far, the problem of not implementing stronger and thriving M&E systems by organisations tend to depend on peripheral excuses. It is about the fear of putting in place a stronger M&E system. A system that will bring undesired evidence to the public. Tracking and measuring ‘bad’ results in their correct amounts and quantities is what organisational authorities fear. Even when they agree on the principle of M&E and its benefits to the organisation and national development, their practical support and commitment to building stronger M&E systems grow cold feet at implementation. Why? If a multi-million/billion Kwacha worth of a project or programme is implemented and later an evaluation is commissioned, the implementers will usually only want ‘good’ evaluation results to be published. At all cost, those who implemented the intervention will want to manipulate the ‘external’ evaluators to only report positive results.

As it were, feedback from M&E bring about evidence on how inputs, activities and outputs have been utilised and achieved. Further, M&E clarifies the causal linkages between the outputs attained to outcomes and impact(s). Many authorities ‘hate’ to be associated to ‘poor’ or ‘bad’ project results. They only want ‘good’ and ‘positive’ results. Even when we justify bad results as learning points, many implementers would choose to ‘jump or omit’ the good lessons learnt. They fear that evaluation results will embarrass them as individuals, organisations and as governments. So, they conspire not to strengthen their M&E systems. Just to continue existing in development self-deceit and illusions. Unfortunately, as the majority poor masses, we ignorantly succumb to this mediocrity. A vicious cycle of mass poverty and mental underdevelopment.

The ‘politics of M&E’ as stated above is the silent killer of the transformational agenda for pursuing results-based management (RBM) approaches, in Zambia particularly and Africa in general. Our governments for instance, take perpetual comfort that donors will support and strengthen OUR M&E. If you doubt this, check the budgets across government to appreciate the amounts dedicated to M&E building. Worse off, the resources released and actually spent on M&E related activities leave much to be desired. Simply, it is a disaster. Our governments, at the current pace will never transition and build, own and sustain their own M&E systems. If donors were to withdraw their financial and technical support today, not even one ‘evaluation’ of any project, programme or policy using our own resources will be undertaken. This complex situation we have found ourselves in as Africa and Zambia singularly makes me sad. I ask again and again and again: Who benefits from weak M&E systems? Can it be a conspiracy of the powerful and well-connected?

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm