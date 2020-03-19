Circulation of false COVID-19 info prosecutable, warns ZICTA

THE Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority has warned the public to desist from circulating fake and unverified information regarding the Coronavirus using various ICT platforms.

ZICTA corporate communications manager Ngabo Nankonde urged everyone, including bloggers, various WhatsApp and Facebook group administrators, editors and reporters of mainstream and social media platforms as well as all ‘netizens’ to only get reliable, official and verified information from relevant authorities before sharing it.

“This is to avoid circulation, broadcasting and publication of fake and alarming information. Be reminded that the circulation and publication of falsehoods with the intent to cause fear and alarm to the public is an offence and is prosecutable under the Penal Code,” she said.

Nankonde said the Authority would support law enforcement agencies such as Zambia Police Service to ensure that those who break the law by circulating falsehoods and/or misleading information on COVID-19 on any ICT platform are brought to book.

“The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr Chitalu Chilufya, MP and his Information and Broadcasting Services counterpart, Ms Dora Siliya, MP, have announced that the government will be issuing timely statements and hold press briefings regularly to update the nation on any development with regards to COVID-19. Combating this pandemic requires the responsible involvement of every Zambian,” said Nankonde.

“We all need to come on board and play an active role and use social media wisely. We also wish to encourage members of the public to consider using digital platforms for transactions to avoid close contact whenever they can. Consumers are further encouraged that as they sanitise their hands, they may also remember to sanitise their mobile phone handsets as well as computer keyboards as an added pre-caution.”

Meanwhile, the Federation of International Employers (FedEE) says if the same resources devoted to COVID-19 were directed to child malnutrition, the number of lives saved would readily amount to over 500,000.

According to a statement, FedEE said over the 90 days that the virus had been infecting the population in China and, progressively, the rest of the world – the number of consequent deaths had totalled over 8,000.

During the same period the FedEE Statistics Unit estimates that the number of global deaths from all causes to have been 13.68 million.

It estimated the number of child deaths alone from malnutrition to have been 775,000; motor accidents (315,000); influenza (125,000), and the number of murders to have been 110,000.

“If the same resources devoted to COVID-19 were directed to child malnutrition, then the number of lives saved would readily amount to over 500,000. This excludes any allowance made for $billions lost from production and share values because incompetent governments have taken action too late and far too ineptly. Assisting China in early January 2020 would have undoubtedly severely limited the global spread of the virus,” it stated.

According to Robin Chater, Secretary-General of the FedEE, there is a huge moral dilemma which no one seems strong enough, or unselfish enough, to confront.

“It is the responsibility of everyone in the advanced and developing economies that children starve to death in vast numbers whilst everyone outside the third world frets about COVID-19. Do the children not count because they are not from our street, or because they are mainly black?” asked Chater.