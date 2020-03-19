Dipak Court move derails Bill 10

[By Ernest Chanda, Oliver Chisenga and Mwaka Ndawa]

AFTER five hours of studying Mazabuka Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo’s point of order on Bill 10, Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini invoked statutory instruments banning public gatherings in view of the coronavirus outbreak to move the House to adjourn sine die.

Nkombo rose on a point of order on continued deliberations on Bill 10 in view of former commerce minister Dipak Patel challenging the legality of government procuring public debt in contravention of the Constitution.

He argued that the constitutional provision before the court was the very provision that Bill 10 was trying to reverse.

Nkombo said continuing to discuss Bill 10 in view of the matter in the ConCourt was sub judice.

“I am aware of the precedencies I am referring to and for ease of reference, this member of parliament here, assisted by the member of parliament for Roan at that time (Chishimba Kambwili) moved a motion to impeach the President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu, a motion which was admitted for deliberation. During the course of the consideration on when to bring this motion on the table for debate, some citizens decided to approach the court and I as mover of the motion was informed by your office, Mr Speaker, that the matter I brought before the House had now become a subject in the courts of law. It now becomes difficult for the assembly to proceed because the two could not run side by side,” Nkombo explained.

“One process required to have been completed before this House admitted the motion of impeachment of the President for deliberation. Mr Speaker, I am aware that your office today, the 18th of March 2020 has been served with court documents; documents which I have in my hands and I will lay them on the table as I finish. They are duly stamped and received by the office of the clerk and this is in a matter of the following parties; Mr Dipak Patel, citizen, as a petitioner, and the Minister of Finance, who is sitting here as the first respondent and the Attorney General as the second respondent. This matter is before the Constitutional Court of Zambia as a petition and for ease of reference, I will go ahead and deal with just the first copy of this particular matter but will be subject for you sir to go through and hopefully for you sir to decide whether to halt the proceedings of constitutional amendment Bill 10 which is on the order paper and on the floor of the House right now as you have done before in the case where I intended to move a motion to impeach the Republican President….”

Nkombo wondered if the House would be in order to continue to deal the issue of Bill 10, which contained the aforesaid article.

“…Mr Speaker, would this House therefore be in order to continue to deal forthwith with the issue of Bill 10 which contains this particular article that I have quoted in this document from court? It is my prayer that in your ruling, after you have studied the matter, you will, like you have done before, halt the proceedings of the constitutional Bill 10 until this matter is disposed of in the courts of law.”

In response, Speaker Matibini suspended proceedings to enable him study the court documents.

“Very well. I must state from the onset that the process that has been referred to me now…I have not had a look at it. I don’t know at what point it was served this morning but I can confirm that most of the morning I was actually presiding over the standing orders committee and we completed our business very late this afternoon,” said Dr Matibini.

“I am also mindful that the point of order that has been raised touches on business that we are about to commence, so in order for me to exercise my judgment properly, I want to briefly look at the process in question and I therefore stand down the proceedings and return at least when I have an idea what this process is all about so that I can finally take a position…that’s my ruling. So business will be adjourned.”

After standing down proceedings for about five hours, Speaker Matibini at 18:30 hours said he required more time to ponder on Nkombo’s point of order.

He then moved to points of order on the House sitting in view of the government directives on public gatherings raised by Monze Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu and Nkombo on Tuesday, and Muchinga Province minister Malozo Sichone yesterday.

He said following consultation with relevant public offices, a decision had been reached in order to deal with the concerns raised in the points of ordr by Honourable J. J Mwiimbu and the Honourable Minister of Muchinga Province promptly.

He then called on Vice-President Inonge Wina to move the motion to adjourn the House.

However, sources at parliament said the move was to save PF’s face from embarrassment after failing to marshal the numbers to pass bill 10.

The source wondered why a ruling on coronavirus was not made on Tuesday before Bill 10 was even presented for second reading.

Government issued two statutory instruments on coronavirus last Saturday.

In the petition, Patel is demanding an order compelling the Minister of Finance and Attorney General to present to the National Assembly a complete statement of the State of public debt contracted from 2016 to date, including the terms and conditions of the loans; within 14 days or such other timeframe that the court may prescribe.

He is seeking among other declarations that the failure by the Minister of Finance and Attorney General to present all loans contracted and sought to be contracted on behalf of government which constitutes public debt, to the National Assembly for prior approval, was an illegal abrogation of the Constitution of Zambia.

In his petition, Patel, a former minister of commerce trade and industry in the MMD government, said as a Zambian citizen and taxpayer, he was directly affected by any debts that the Ministry of Finance and the Attorney General authorise to and sign on behalf of government and as such he had the requisite standing to bring the claim before court.

Patel said that Article 2 under part 1 of the constitution (amendment) Act no.2 of 2016 recognises the right and duty of every person to defend the constitution and to resist or prevent the overthrow, suspension or illegal abrogation of the constitution.

He said following the amendment of the constitution under (amendment) Act no. 2, there was a mandatory legal requirement that in Article 63(2)(d) of the constitution (amendment) Act no. 2 of 2016 for the National Assembly to approve all public debt before it is contracted, which includes scrutinising public expenditure such as defence, constitutional and special expenditure as prescribed under the said article.

He indicated that the Ministry of Finance was not permitted to contract any public debt without obtaining prior approval of the National Assembly.

Patel said such approval ought to be obtained through the Attorney General presenting necessary bills for contraction of debt prior to any execution of any debt procurement agreements regardless of how they were termed.

He noted that since the amendment of the Constitution in 2016, the Minister of Finance and the Attorney General have to date not sought any approval from the National Assembly prior to signing loan agreements for local and foreign public debt, despite the Constitution requiring that such should be done.

Patel said the Attorney General had not signed any Bill for presentation to Parliament to scrutinise and approve the procurement of any debt procuring instruments that have been approved by himself in his capacity as chief legal advisor to government.

“In fact, the true debt position of the Republic of Zambia is not known because the correct figures of how much debt has been contracted since 2016 have never been provided to the National Assembly or to the public,” Patel said.

“The best that can be gleaned about the state of public debt in Zambia is through the annual economic reports that are published by the Ministry of Finance but it is impossible to ascertain the veracity of what is contained in these reports because the National Assembly has never exercised oversight or approved the debt figures prior to the debts being contracted.”

He said daily debates and proceedings of the National Assembly, which were the equivalent of the UK Hansard, from 2016 to date, show that no debt procurement agreement or instrument had been brought to the National Assembly for approval prior to contracting the debts.

He said that there was no doubt that from 2016 to date, the government, through the Minister of Finance and the Attorney General had contracted numerous foreign and domestic loans and the attitude had been that Cabinet has the authority to approve such loans without need to obtain approval from the National Assembly.

Patel said Margaret Mwanakatwe in her capacity as the then minister of finance in, the National Assembly on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, in answer to a question posed in Parliament by Honourable Dr Christopher Kalila, the Lukulu East Member of Parliament, stated that she did not understand why there was insistence on parliamentary approval before contracting debt when there is ‘an able Cabinet to do so’.

“This position has not changed to date as the loan agreements are still not being presented to the National Assembly for prior approval before signing. The Respondents have continued to operate as if the Constitution has not been altered,” Patel said.

“The Petitioner believes the Respondents are still relying on the provisions of the Loans and Guarantees (Authorisation) Act, Chapter 366 of the Laws of Zambia.”

He demanded that the provisions of the said Loans and Guarantees (Authorisation) Act, Chapter 366 of the Laws of Zambia and any other applicable legislation, by-laws and gazette notices relating to procurement of public debt must be interpreted in conformity with Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016.

Patel indicated that any portion of the said legislation which was not in conformity with the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia was null and void and ought to be struck down.

He added that the failure, neglect or refusal by the Minister of Finance and Kalaluka to obtain prior approval from the National Assembly before approving and signing any debt agreements or instruments was illegal and in breach of the Constitution of Zambia.

Patel is further seeking a declaration that the Loans and Guarantees (Authorisation) Act, Chapter 366 of the Laws of Zambia and any other law, by-law, subsidiary legislation or gazette notice dealing with debt procurement or contraction for and on behalf of the Government must be interpreted in line with the provisions of Article 63(2)(d) as requiring prior approval from the National Assembly and that any provision, any existing law that circumvents, contradicts or is inconsistent with the Constitution of Zambia is null and void to the extent of such contradiction or inconsistency and ought to be struck down accordingly.

He wants an order directing that from the date of the judgment of the Constitutional Court, all public debt, whether local or foreign, ought to be contracted on behalf of government must be presented to the National Assembly for prior approval.

Patel also wants costs of and incidental to the proceedings and any other declaration or order that the Court may deem fit.