‘Ex-Parte’ orders and the betrayal of the law and common sense

The art and science of judging should really be reduced to one thing and one thing only – the ability to hear both sides to every story and every complaint. In addition to being equipped with all the powers of knowledge, a judge must listen to both sides before issuing a ruling or an order. After the KCM “ex-parte” fiasco, the Zambian High Court has gotten itself into another ex-parte debacle which I understand has stopped the Football Association of Zambia from continuing with its provincial elections. The fact that these elections were stopped by an ex-parte Order is disturbing, and Zambian judges must think deeply about this propensity for ex-parte orders.

I take no position regarding the merits or demerits of any Order. I take no position regarding who is right or wrong in the ongoing battle and war at FAZ. All I am stating is that there is a need for judges to hear both sides to an argument before they issue an Order. That is what judging is all about. Neither the plaintiffs nor the defendants are entitled to any particular outcome; however, they are entitled to a specific process, and that process involves the opportunity to be heard.

To simplify this issue; let me break it down for the layperson. The words ex-parte simply mean – alone, or without the other party. This happens when a person goes to a judge, and then ask that a judge intervenes to temporarily stop the person they are suing from conducting a particular action. The usual thing that must happen is that the judge must not even entertain such an application without giving the opportunity to the person being sued to respond. For example, if you went to a judge and asked a judge to stop an election process ongoing in an organisation, it is prudent for a judge, any judge to request that the organisation comes before her or him to make a presentation regarding this question. Should the elections be stopped while the argument goes through court?

There are circumstances that should warrant a judge giving orders without the representation from the other party. If for example, someone’s life is being threatened, and it becomes essential to get to a judge so that that judge protects such a person with a restraining order, it is essential that the threatened party appears before the judge alone and convince the judge to issue such as Order. It is justifiable because a life is at stake. Other circumstances in which an ex-parte order is legitimate is when you are trying to reach a person to serve the court documents, and you cannot find them. You can approach a judge to request that the judge issues an ex-parte order to help this person in another way. Another circumstance in which an ex-parte order may be justified is if someone is going to destroy property. If for example, an employer has reason to believe that an employee or a disgruntled fellow is about to gas the employer’s documents, the employer can approach a judge alone and request that an order retraining such a person be granted.

An ex-parte order is wholly inappropriate where a defendant is well known, can be served, and can answer at any time. The defendant must be called upon to state their side of the story. If the question is to stop the elections temporarily while the dispute is making itself through the courts of law, it is important to invite the other party to make a representation on that question. The judge simply must ask: Person A has sued you and wants you to stop the electoral process until the dispute is resolved, what say you to this? Then the defendants can respond and argue their case. After the judge has heard both sides, they can then proceed to either issue the Order to temporarily stop the elections or to let the defendant continue with the elections. This is the common-sense way of judging and helping parties to resolve their differences.

There really was nothing urgent to stop the elections from proceeding. The plaintiffs themselves waited until the polls had already started before they went hunting for a court that would grant them the Order. They, in fact, went their way to find a judge in a completely different town from where the defendants live and work. Of course, in Zambia, there is this legal fiction that makes high court judge’s jurisdiction “unlimited”. With this, you can go shopping anywhere a high court judge is found to resolve any issue that the closest high court is unwilling to entertain.

Again, you do not need to agree with one party to state that simple procedural issues must be fair before a decision is rendered. Let me address one more issue – this idea that ex-parte orders are alright as long as they are “temporary” is wrong. It does not matter what you call the document, if its effect has a permanent impact, it is a permanent order. Stopping an election is permanent, at least from the perspective of the people that prepared those elections. You cannot justify ex-parte orders on the pretext that they are “temporary”, obviously they are not. This takes me to the KCM issue where a temporary ex-parte Order was issued whose effect was to fire owners of KCM and replace them with a “liquidator” all on the basis of unchallenged affidavit information supplied by one party. Where are we today with that ex-parte temporary order? It remains in force, and the provisional liquidator is now the de facto usurper of the mine.

The author, Elias Munshya, can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com