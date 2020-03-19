Just Politics; by Aaron Ng’ambi: A Lonely Voice in the Wilderness; John Sangwa

Today the learned council, one John Sangwa, may seem to be isolated, disgraced and even being ridiculed by those who share opposing views with him on few constitutional topics. In fact, it almost looks like the man is kicking against the bricks as he appears on many platforms discussing the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu for the general elections of 2021. First and foremost, we should remember that most, if not all, the platforms that Mr Sangwa has spoken on, he has done so by invitation of those responsible for hosting such events. This fact alone speaks volumes in terms of Mr Sangwa’s expertise on matters of the constitution.

Respecting other people’s views and engaging in meaningful dialogue with either those in agreement or disagreement with us is of course the most important values of a democratic society. Therefore, all well-meaning Zambians who love democracy and value the ideals of freedoms of speech and expression should encourage this constitutional lawyer to speak his mind regardless whether we agree with him or not.

It is very sad to witness what is happening to Mr. John Sangwa, and I am not referring to the attacks by the Patriotic Front (PF) carders and supporters of President Lungu, but rather, the mistreatment of the learned counsel by the judiciary itself, which is supposed to be the most professional body in our country. The judiciary has banned State Counsel Sangwa to appear before any courts of law in Zambia simply because this man holds a different view from that of the government when it comes to the interpretation of current constitution. As a country, we should be ashamed of such development and demand that we do better than this. If we allow such a thing to happen today in 2020, to a law abiding citizen then where will the innocent people run to if the so-called professional bodies are compromised by the powers that be? We should never forget that standing up for Mr. Sangwa is not only the right thing to do, but also doing so enables us to bring out the best in our communities and our nation at large. We have a duty collectively as a people to protect the innocent from potential state tyranny which can happen when those in power abuse their authority. We should always speak out against injustice, especially among the weakest in our midst.

I would like to encourage all our citizens who may know John Sangwa personally, and even those who do not know him like me to still raise their voices and condemn this undemocratic move by the judiciary. There are many questions here which we would like people to seriously ask themselves, for example, what happened to the laws of natural justice in this case? Why was John Sangwa not called in to explain his position before this announcement was made to the public? Is this another issue or case where the over-reaching arm of the executive seeks to influence the judiciary? Regardless of what the answers may be to these questions, what is unacceptable is to treat a learned man like Sangwa in such an unfair manner.

Let us be reminded that the most difficult thing for any man or woman to do is to stand out from the crowd. It is uncomfortable to be different in the sense of not being uniform with those around you, to hold a very unpopular view point or advocate for something which others are afraid to say. Therefore, if we see someone like this learned counsel gather courage to do the right thing, we should admire him, we should applaud him and above all we back him up in a just cause. The case of banning Sangwa to appear before any courts of law is a bad precedent by the judiciary, but at the same time it will turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Because I believe that many more learned men and women of integrity in the judicial sector will voice out their views in defense of democracy and the rule of law. To those who wish to intimidate one John Sangwa, either the carders of the ruling party or government officials. I wish to remind you that such moves of intimidation will only sow seeds in the hearts of many Zambians who have a conscious. And those acts of victimisation against anyone who seems to share a different view with the government will yield terrible consequences, which will backfire from the masses of the people. We do not have to be intelligent to predict the outcome of such unwarranted behaviours; we just look no further than the lessons of history. Any time the government or supporters thereof have targeted innocent individual citizens through acts of intimidation for whatever reasons, it doesn’t take long before such individuals are vindicated because nature has its ways of rewarding good for evil, which most people refer to as karma. The day of reckoning for all the evil plots against the State Counsel is at hand. It will not be long before John Sangwa will emerge as the voice of reason among many Zambians even though right now he seems to be the lonely voice in the wilderness.

Our message to Sangwa is clear; be strong, take heart in the midst of such adversity and continue to be a man. We know that real men do not bite their tongue for nothing. If a man has something to say he must say it. No one can claim to be a man if he cannot speak his mind and stand on what he believes to be the truth. To the people of Zambia, we have a great example to emulate because very few people can withstand the pressure that is amounting on Sangwa from the State and from other sectors of the country. To punish him like the judiciary is attempting to do is not just unfair to the learned counsel but an assault on democracy which is a move that has already been condemned by high ranking officials within the walls of the United Nations. The judiciary should reconsider this irresponsible move of banning Sangwa from appearing or arguing before any courts of Law in Zambia.

In retrospect, it is appropriate for us to quote a scripture that speaks volumes to this present situation relating to the isolation, rejection and intimidation of the learned counsel. The New Testament teaches us that “the stone which the builders rejected has become the chief corner stone.” Forget the intimidation, the attempts to silence Jonh Sangwa and forget all the other desperate cheap moves by the government. One thing we can be certain about is the fact that this lonely voice in the wilderness will be victorious. The people will hear and make sense of what Sangwa is advocating for, and once that message is loud and clear, the masses will come to his defense and truth will prevail. Hands off John Sangwa! Let the man speak his mind and share his views because it is everyone’s democratic right.

