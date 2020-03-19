ZNMNGD trains 100 men, 60 boys and 35 traditional and religious in ending child, forced marriages

MORE than 100 men and 60 boys both in and out of school and 35 traditional and religious leaders have been trained in the promotion of access to sexual and reproductive health rights to end child, early and forced marriages in Chongwe and Rufunsa.

Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development (ZNMNGD) national coordinator Nelson Banda said those training programmes were producing a multiplier effect as many other men and boys were showing positive change.

Banda said the trained men and boys would contribute greatly to the realisation of women and girls’ rights as they have pledged to discard negative traditional practices and beliefs that they had carried for a long time which had perpetuated and hindered women and girls from reaching their full potential.

He said some of the initiatives being used to build a new generation of men was the Trusted Men Campaign, Sexual and Gender Based Violence Survivors Support Fund, the Men’s Comfort Centre and the promotion of access to Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) as a means to end early, child and forced marriages, a project which is being implemented jointly by ZNMNGD and NGOCC in Chongwe and Rufunsa districts.

Banda said ZNMNGD in its objective to fight SGBV and ending inequalities was training a new generation of men by building the capacity of boys in schools and communities who will defend and protect women and girls’ rights by never remaining silent against violations in homes and communities in line with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, “I am Generation Equality: Realising women’s Rights”.

“ZNMNGD joins women in the country and the world at large in celebrating this year’s International Women’s Day with renewed hope for the realisation of women and girls’ aspirations and advancement of gender equity and equality. We are delighted to join all the women in the country to celebrate the International Women’s Day because we are aware that together, both men and women can stand to build a strong nation and compliment each other’s efforts to confront gender challenges that the country is facing such as Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), early, child and forced marriages and poverty which unfortunately carries a woman’s face,” said Banda.