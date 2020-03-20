MINISTERS URGED UPND WALKOUTS…some in PF Cabinet don’t want Bill 10 – Mwiimbu

[By Bright Tembo and Salim Dawood]

THE UPND says it is consulting lawyers to report PF members of parliament who have been attempting to bribe its MPs into voting for the controversial Bill 10 to the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition in the House Jack Mwiimby said: “We are very much encouraged by a number of Cabinet ministers who were urging us to continue walking out of Parliament. There is a number of Cabinet ministers in the PF government who do not want Bill Number 10 because they know that Bill Number 10 is evil, it’s not in the interest of the country.”

UPND deputy spokesperson and Choma Central Constituency member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa made the revelation during a press briefing at the residence of party president Hakainde Hichilema in Lusaka yesterday.

He said as evidence of the bribery attempts from Cabinet ministers and ruling party lawmakers, the opposition members of parliament had audio recordings and phone messages.

Mweetwa branded the ruling party as “a bunch of liars and hypocrites” and challenged them to deny the accusations of bribery if they were innocent.

He said UPND lawmakers resisted being corrupted because they were incorruptible and immune to corruption.

“We have a national mourning, the PF are mourning the death of Bill 10 which is in the mortuary awaiting burial on a date to be announced,” Mweetwa mocked the ruling party.

He charged that the PF was drunk with corruption.

“PF are hypocrites. This is a group of lairs who lie with no sense of shame. These are the people who talk about Zambia being a Christian national yet they are leaders in corruption. I want to tell the nation that we have resolved and we are consulting the legal team of the UPND to consider reporting some ministers to the ACC for attempting to bribe members of parliament of the UPND to vote for the Bill 10, ” Mweetwa said. “And we do have the recordings because we were recording them as they were negotiating with us. We have messages which they can’t delete, where they were promising ‘let’s go and you pick up a brand new VX in Toyota Zambia’ and a bunch of money they were moving shamelessly with – sacks of money at the premises of Parliament. Shame on them. And we challenge them whether what we are saying is true or we are lying.”

He asked the PF leadership to stop misleading the nation because it is hurting.

“I head a PF MP on radio today saying the UPND shot down the Bill 10 because we don’t support Zambia as a Christian nation. Who is Christian between us and them who are corrupt? “asked Mweetwa.

Speaking at the same briefing, Mwiimbu who is also Monze Central member of parliament) said the UPND would ensure Bill 10 failed at whatever point it returned to Parliament.

Debate and subsequent vote on Bill 10 was halted on Wednesday after Parliament was adjourned indefinitely due to fears of COVID-19.

But Mwiimbu said the adjournment was a face-saver for the PF because they did not have the numbers to pass the bill.

“Their evil intentions have not reached fruition. Their Bill 10 has fallen,” he said.

Mwiimbu said the UPND had resolved that should the bill be brought back on resumption of Parliament, they would ensure it fails.

“We will ensure to do whatever we can to ensure the bill does not pass,” Mwiimbu said.

He said Zambians’ opposition to Bill 10 had united the country like it had during the anti-third term bid of former president Frederick Chiluba.

“The PF has no numbers and will never have numbers. We are more than resolved that Bill 10 is defeated when it is brought back on the floor of the House. We have the numbers to ensure that the bill is defeated,” Mwiimbu said. “We are very much encouraged by a number of Cabinet ministers who were urging us to continue walking out of Parliament. There is a number of Cabinet ministers in the PF government who do not want Bill Number 10 because they know that Bill Number 10 is evil, it’s not in the interest of the country. We want to thank those PF ministers to continue encouraging us and urging us to soldier on for the people of Zambia. Thank you PF Cabinet ministers and MPs for encouraging us.”

Kafue member of parliament Mirriam Chonya said the UPND was not opposed to the Constitution amendment but that the ruling party mishandled the whole process.

Chonya said the PF must take responsibility of the bill’s failure and use the time Parliament had adjourned to re-engage stakeholders.

“Let them swallow their pride, go back to the people so that we can have a people-driven constitution,” said Chonya.

Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane of Liuwa Constituency said UPND members of parliament had “enormous” temptations thrown at them to vote for bill 10.

On the Coronavirus, Dr Musokotwane asked the government to explain what social and economic measures it had put in place to protect an “already weak economy” from complete meltdown.

“Let not COVID-19 be just a mere health issue. If not handled properly, it will lead to a shutdown of the economy of Zambia,” said Dr Musokotwane.