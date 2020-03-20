UNZA medical students will continue with lessons – council

STUDENTS of medicine and all-health related courses at the University of Zambia (UNZA) will continue with lessons despite government’s directive for all schools to be closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, UNZA registrar Sitali Wamundila said students in the senior years of study were eligible to carry out health related support clinical work to support government efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

He said the group selected was important to met human resource needed in hospitals and selected isolated health facilities.

“The University of Zambia (UNZA) Senate, at its meeting held Wednesday, 18th March 2020, decided to close the university following the directive and guidance from the Ministry of Health effective Friday, 20th March 2020 (today). In this regard, all students are expected to leave the two campuses, namely, the Great East Road and Ridgeway by Friday, 20th March 2020,” Wamundila said.

“However, exemptions have been made for students involved in clinical work as well as those in senior years of study who are eligible to carry out health related support works in the Schools of Medicine, Public Health, Health Sciences, Nursing Sciences and Veterinary Medicine as they are an essential group tasked to help in providing the much needed human resource in health facilities.”

He disclosed that UNZA Senate also resolved that during the closure, learning would continue through e-learning on the provided platforms.

Meanwhile, Wamundila announced that UNZA Radio would remain open throughout the period of the university closure to help disseminate the critical information on COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the university’s priority remains the health, safety, and well-being of the staff and students on and off campus.

Wamundila further said UNZA management had put in place several preventives and decisive measures to limit possible risks while ensuring continuity of its core mandate of teaching and learning, research and community services.

“To this end, Academic staff have been requested to promptly secure learning support material for them to facilitate teaching and learning using the e-learning platforms. Similarly, students have also been guided to ensure that they are registered and are connected to the e-learning platforms to avoid missing out on learning. Further guidance to students on how to access the lectures from the Moodle and Astria platforms will follow soon,” said Wamundila.