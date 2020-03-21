11 German tourists stranded in Zambia over COVID-19 fears – Chitotela

SOME 11 German tourists are stranded in Zambia because of COVID-19.

Addressing a joint media briefing in Lusaka yesterday, tourism minister Ronald Chitotela said the government was engaging other countries to help the German tourists find their way to their home country.

He said COVID-19 had a number of effects that would affect the Zambian economy in the long run and that his ministry was also engaging banks to save jobs in the tourism industry.

“Right now the ZTA has provided us with the information that we have 11 German nationals who came and they would want to go back because their stay has expired but because of the way information was being sent, our friends from South Africa have refused passage to them.

But we are still engaging them to say Zambia is still safe. And we are engaging the Ministry of Health to making sure that maybe we agree if we can agree to quarantine them or we give them certificates of clearance so that they can fly back their home county,” said Chitotela. “They are in Zambia, they are in good health. They came to visit and the period of staying in Zambia has lapsed so they want to go back to their country but we don’t have a direct flight from Zambia to Germany, so they need to get through another other country.”

And local government minister Charles Banda said business owners and the public should regulate themselves on what time they should close their business within the trading hours.

He clarified that markets and bars would remain open according to the trading licences.

“One of the things that came out yesterday was that churches will be allowed assembly just for one hour and that bars would only open for two hours. But I want to make a clarification after consulting each other as sector ministries responsible to handle this matter in as far as the coronavirus awareness is concerned,” Banda said. “The position is that there is no lockdown. We are not closing down restaurants, we are not closing down markets, and we are not closing down bus stations at all. All we are saying is that let us be mindful whenever we visit these places. What numbers should be there and that is a personal decision that one should make. When you find that places are too crowded, it is up to you to make a decision on whether to be there or not to be there.”

He said the changes were not permanent but for a time as the COVID-19 pandemic situation continues.

Banda said the public and business owners were safe if they took precautions in preventing COVID-19.