Govt ban economically devastating – Shawa

PRIME Television has requested a meeting with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over its ban.

On Tuesday, the government announced that it had with immediate effect cut its dealings with Prime Television and had instructed its agencies to cancel all business transactions with the station.

“The cessation of operation entails that the Government of the Republic of Zambia, and any of its agents, shall not conduct any media transactions with Prime Television station.

There shall be no appearance of public officers and officials on Prime Television programmes whether paid for or otherwise until further notice,” said chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya. “Government also wishes to categorically state that journalists from Prime Television shall not be invited to cover any government-related business. All ministries, provinces and other spending agencies are henceforth advised to cancel all business transactions that they may have with Prime Television Station and to cease any form of cooperation with the broadcasting station.”

But in a letter addressed to information minister Siliya dated 17th March 2020, Prime TV managing director Gerald Shawa sought a meeting on government’s ceasing of cooperation with the station.

“We refer to your statement dated 17th March 2020 in which you announced your position to cease cooperation with Prime Television,” wrote Shawa. “We acknowledge our initial position which triggered the aforementioned decision, which decision has devastating economic effects on our Broadcast institution. Arising from the foregoing, Prime Television Management is hereby requesting for audience with your Office in the soonest possible time. Looking forward to your usual support and cooperation.”