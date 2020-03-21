WBC postpones Cathy bout over COVID-19 concerns

FORMER World Boxing Council women champion Catherine Phiri will have to wait a little longer to face Mexico’s Yamileth Mercado for the WBC Super Bantamweight gold title.

Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP) announced the indefinite postponement of the fight yesterday following concerns over the Coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc on the global sporting calendar.

The fight, which was originally scheduled to take place today in Chihuahua, Mexico was moved to April 4 at the same venue.

“The Mexican government has since issued an indefinite ban on all sporting activities due to the global pandemic COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus. This therefore, means that the fight has been put off to a date yet to be announced by the World Boxing Council (WBC) in collaboration with the Mexican government,” read the statement.

It further states that Phiri will remain in camp ahead of the fight.

“Catherine will however, remain in camp not only to keep fit for the fight but also as a means of self-isolation,” stated OQBP. “We sincerely apologise for not being able to hold a press conference but owing to the issuance of a Statutory Instrument by government which restricts public assembly, we cannot do so.”