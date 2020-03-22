LUNGU, DECLARE WAR ON COVID 19…now we need each other – HH

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says Zambians must put their political differences aside and join hands in fighting the coronavirus.

And Hichilema has urged President Edgar Lungu to declare war against the COVID-19.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka on Friday, Hichilema said Zambians needed each other more than ever before.

“I am inviting my colleague (President Lungu), now we can be on the same table to fight coronavirus. Now we need each other, we don’t have to chase each other like in Chilubi. We have to sit on the same table; of course with a social distance,” Hichilema said.

“Many other people who run businesses here, we are already doing a lot in our businesses to support the fight against the coronavirus; we are doing a lot. I want to say that UPND will do more than what we are doing individually and collectively. Let’s not say, what is UPND doing? But let’s say what is the nation doing? I’m also asking Mr Lungu that tomorrow declare coronavirus as war and, therefore, it is an emergency as South Africa has done.”

He said the outbreak of COVID-19 should be handled differently from the Chilubi by-election where opposition parties were chased.

Hichilema suggested that a special Parliament meeting be convened to discuss a possible budget increase towards the fight against coronavirus.

“Increase the budget allocation for coronavirus. When the PF takes the motion, UPND members of parliament will cooperate. Actually, this is an emergency, even if it is outside, Parliament can be called at short notice to change the budgetary allocation; to amend the budget,” said Hichilema.

“Let’s amend the budget. And the UPND members of parliament will cooperate with the PF members of parliament, with the Independents to amend the budget even if it is for an hour’s sitting so that we can shift more money from unnecessary expenditure such as Bill 10, first class traveling instead of the economy class, and large delegation. Let’s save money from there and reallocate that money on the fight against coronavirus.”

And Hichilema wondered why the Copperbelt children were poor despite expensive minerals being mined in the area.

He said Zambia should not put blame on foreign investors but the PF government that have contracted them.

“A child of the Copperbelt is a richest child potentially but why are the children poor? It is because there is no leadership that cares for that child. The child from Lufwanyama is supposed to be the richest child because there are emeralds there. Who is benefiting from those emeralds? Foreigners. Should we blame foreigners? No. Who should we blame? PF leadership. The UPND will do it differently so that the minerals benefit the local people,” said Hichilema.

And Mines Suppliers Association of Zambia president Bwalya Mukomfa said mining suppliers were in dire stress.

Speaking on behalf of other suppliers, Mukonfa said the suppliers on the Copperbelt want to work with UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema when he forms government in 2021.

“I have come on my own because my friends have asked me to represent them. Behind me we are more than 10,000 who are doing various jobs in the mines. We supply goods to the mines for a living. I have been doing this for six and half years. My friends have sent me that go and tell one friend, Mr Hichilema Hakainde, to tell him that we are in dire stress, we need him. The message is loud and clear, I come here today to present to you the problems. I am here as an annex on how we worked to bring current government into power. We shall work independently but we shall know where to support you. The entire Copperbelt from Chililabombwe, Chingola, and other place they want you,” said Mukonfa.