Challenge selfish leaders – Fr Cheepa

A CATHOLIC priest says Zambians must wake up and challenge the selfishness often times exhibited by both the Church and political leadership in the country.

Fr Costa Cheepa said good leaders never forget that the greatest resource and asset are the people.

“The selfishness we see often times in the leadership both in the political field as well as the Church should be challenged,” he said. “Leaders must use every opportunity, every resource and asset for the benefit of the people. They should not think of the ‘tomorrow’ people.”

Fr Cheepa wondered how possible it was for leaders to ignore the concerns of the people today and then demonstrate that they would care for them tomorrow when immediate needs were neglected.

He urged both the Church and political leadership to put people first before anything else.

“Church leaders too who choose to remain silent because they enjoy the proceeds of selfish leaders are equally guilty of the sin of commission. It always perplexes me to see the people managing the affairs of this country, always doing things at the last minute. And when they do, they do them upside down,” Fr Cheepa said. “They put first matters that affect them such as Bill 10, which is a legislative piece of paper to govern the people. But how do you plan to best govern the people when you do not take care of their needs today? Look at the high mealie-meal prices, coronavirus preparedness! How do you ignore the concerns of the people today and then demonstrate that you will care for them tomorrow when immediate needs are neglected? If you prioritise Bill 10, when people’s lives are at risk, then that legislative piece of paper is of no use. This is what made Jesus fight the hypocrites of that time, who put the law before the people.”

The Monze-based priest said the law is there to help a person have life and have it to the full.

“How do they close the schools and leave the borders wide open? Those in boarding schools are in fact safe because they are quarantined. Those that pass the borders are potential coronavirus carriers,” said Fr Cheepa. “If highly developed countries have closed the borders, then Zambia too must close its borders for the time being just as schools have been closed in the meantime for the safety of its citizens.”