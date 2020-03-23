Put up a economic stimulus package, Chikanta urges govt

CHIEF Chikanta is asking the government to put up a stimulus package to cushion businesses and individuals in an event the coronavirus outbreak negatively impacts the national economy.

Chikanta said Zambians must not just fold their arms and merely listen to the health minister Chitalu Chilufya regarding the coronavirus updates but think about how they will survive.

“We want government to put a stimulus package that can cushion businesses and individuals in an event that this coronavirus negatively affects our economy to an unimaginable extent,” he urged. “The government through the Ministry of Commerce should be ready to come to the aid of local businesses. But what is on the ground now is that there is too much focus on the health aspect of coronavirus and not on the effects on the economy.”

Chikanta said there was need to go down to rural communities to sensitise people about the effects of COVID-19 both to the individual health and national economy.

“Even if it is a responsibility of everyone, I feel it is not enough for ministerial briefings alone but let districts be more active in sensitising the people about this coronavirus. We can’t rely on ministerial or press statements because not every Zambian has a television and not everyone with a phone can access information on social media because some don’t have internet. So this issue goes beyond just issuing mere statements by the Ministry of Health,” Chikanta said. “But when we watch on TV, our friends from developed countries like America are already talking about effects of coronavirus on the economy but here we are not hearing anybody attaching the effects of COVID-19 to the economy. So it creates a lot of distortions in the economy, we need those who are running the economy to indicate that because of this, in order to sustain the economy this is what the government wants to do. In America the President [Donald Trump] is proposing a $1 trillion Fund to give to the business

people, individuals to promote a lot of businesses and companies that are falling apart. Meaning they know that this disease will cause a lot of big impact in the economy.”

Chikanta said the Reserve Bank of America had reduced the interest rates to almost zero so that those companies not making money now should borrow at almost zero interest.

“But here we just want to think it’s a health issue, so it’s only the Ministry of Health which will give us guidelines. No!” said Chikanta. “We want to hear from the Bank of Zambia. What are they going to do to protect businesses because businesses will close, people will suffer, they will lose jobs and how will they survive?”

Governments around the world have announced massive amounts of fiscal stimulus this week, aiming to limit the severity of a sharp recession as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down country after country.

The $1 trillion package rolled out by Senate Republicans on Thursday, under discussion in the United States, needs Congressional approval.

The programme includes $200 billion in loans to airlines and distressed industry sectors and $300 billion in forgivable bridge loans for small businesses. It also proposes direct payments to Americans under a certain income threshold — up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples. The European Central Bank (ECB) unveiled a €750-billion ($806-billion) emergency aid package to help the economy stay afloat during the outbreak as many businesses are being forced to shut down their operations.

South Korea announced a US $9.8 billion stimulus package on March 3, 2020. Among other things, it includes, small and medium business subsidies to help companies pay workers, child-care subsidies and job retraining for people who have lost jobs.

On March 11, the UK finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a budget with nearly $37 billion in fiscal stimulus to among other things, deal with a tax cut for retailers, cash grants to small businesses, a mandate to provide sick pay for people who need to self-isolate, and a subsidy to cover the costs of sick pay for small businesses, and expanded access to government benefits for the self-employed and unemployed.

Then on March 17, the UK unveiled another, larger stimulus package. It includes, among other things: $379 billion in business loan guarantees, $23 billion in business tax cuts and grant funding to businesses hit worst by the virus, such as retail and hotel businesses.

Germany authorized its state bank (a bank run by the government, but not a central bank), KfW, to lend out as much as $610 billion to companies to cushion the effects of the coronavirus.

In France, finance minister, Burno Le Maire announced a $49 billion aid package that includes the following things: substantial social-security tax cuts, unemployment benefits for people forced to work part time and a fund to help shopkeepers and the self-employed. In addition, Le Maire said France would guarantee bank loans of up to $327 billion to help businesses.

Italy announced a $28 billion plan on March 11 to be divided over two separate spending packages – adding money to a fund guaranteeing loans to small and medium businesses, money to companies who have been hit especially hard by the virus and help for workers who are facing layoffs.

Japan has passed two packages of small business loans, one $4.6 billion package in February, and a $15 billion one on March 11. The most recent spending bill also included $4 billion for a number of programs including boosting mask production and stopping the virus from spreading to nursing homes.