Kanganja orders police to enforce Covid19 measures

INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says all provincial police commissioners should enforce the directive by President Edgar Lungu which will be in effect Thursday midnight.

Kanganja said this follows the directive by President Lungu in his address to the nation yesterday on the COVID-19 pandemic to close all bars, nightclubs, cinemas, gyms and casinos, effective Thursday midnight.

He stated that officers in charge of police stations and posts working in collaboration with the local authorities should devise measures of ensuring that the directive is strictly adhered to without fail.

“They are all expected to intensify both foot and motorised patrols and ensure that regulations under the Statutory Instrument number 22 restricting public mass gatherings are enforced. I therefore, appeal to members of the public and the business community to cooperate with all relevant authorities who are working round the clock in an effort to avert the coronavirus pandemic,” stated Kanganja.

“Furthermore, I wish to warn all those that would want to deliberately ignore the directives or provisions of law that they risk being arrested and charged accordingly.”