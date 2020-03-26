COVID-19 cases climb to 16

HEALTH minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced four more COVID-19 cases in Zambia bringing the total number to 16.

The minister said the three new cases involve some Zambians who travelled to Pakistan while the fourth case is that of a Luanshya resident, who had contact with those returning from Pakistan on an Emirates Airlines flight on March 18.

Dr Chilufya said the 16 victims are currently admitted to Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital isolation unit and are “very stable and recuperating very well.”

He urged citizens to exhibit maximum discipline in adhering the guidelines given by President Edgar Lungu in preventing further spread of the Coronavirus.