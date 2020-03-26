Just Politics; by Aaron Ng’ambi :The Significance of the 7th President of the Republic of Zambia

As fate would have it, when President Edgar Lungu’s term of office comes to an end either in 2021 or beyond, his successor who takes office thereafter will serve as the 7th Republican President of Zambia. To most people this is just merely a statement of fact, but to some such a statement carries great significance because of the symbolism and meaning that comes with being the 7th Person to occupy such a position. So far, we have had the blessing of witnessing a few distinguished men lead our country both in good times and in difficult times. We are forever indebted to these men for their service and sacrifices. However, let me make mention here, especially to those who will be privileged to read this specific article that I wish to highlight that the next president of Zambia needs to understand that his or her appointed time to lead our nation is crucial. Whosoever this person will be, he/she needs to have certain characteristics that will help that person to succeed or else they will be good for nothing to the country we love. In ancient days, whenever people paid attention to signs, symbols and numerical figures they came to realise that such symbols, signs and numerical figures around them communicated important messages. This is not only an ancient practice or principle, but rather something applicable to our day and age. If only we look around us more often and read between the lines perhaps, we may come to the same conclusion that there are signs and symbols that do communicate some things of greater meaning to us. Let me draw your attention to the topic of this article, and maybe we can agree that my perspective has something worthwhile that my readers can consider.

First and foremost, let us consider a biblical significance of this issue. The number 7 appears a great deal in most scriptures, including both the Old and New Testaments in the Bible. It is also a significant number in the Jewish faith as well as the Islamic faith. From the scriptures, we learn that God created the earth in 6 days and rested on the 7th day, even though some people argue as to which day is or was the actual seventh day on which the Lord rested and which he sanctified. But the one thing which is for sure is that the number 7 has a lot of meaning and value both physically and spiritually. Therefore, the number 7 is associated with being a number of completeness and perfection. We read in the book of Revelations about the seven churches, seven angels, seven seals, seven trumpets and the seven stars. The New Testament also suggests that the symbolic meaning of seven is simply the unity of the four corners of the Earth with the Holy Trinity. For the physical aspect of the relevance of the number 7 let us not forget the fact that we have seven continents, seven oceans, Seven Wonders of the World, seven colors of the rainbow and seven vertebrae in the neck. Surely, this cannot be a coincidence in any way possible as others would like to suggest. My argument would be that of course this number seven has great meaning in the real world and in spiritual terms though different people may interpret the meaning of this vital number differently. Now that we have stated the significance of the number 7, let us also establish the fact that after the current President evacuates office, the next in line will serve as the 7th Republican President. Therefore, I believe that there are and should be symbolism, lessons and meaning to such a fateful day in waiting. There is no doubt that the 7th President of our beloved country needs to be a man or woman of greater character. The next president will have to exhibit certain traits that will make him or her exceptional but equal to the task, because clearly our country is experiencing difficult times like we have never known before and the world out there is getting more and more complicated by day. Hence, the 7th President of Zambia should be a man or woman who is a seeker, thinker and searcher of truth. We are tired of having had too many politicians who have disguised themselves as humble, loving and caring for the people but the reality has been further from the truth.

According to the website numerology.com, which defines the meaning and outlines the characteristics of certain if not all numerical figures, the website highlights that the characteristics of a person with the digits which adds up to the number 7 are as follows; “A person who is usually easily picked out of a group. He will be somewhat introverted, perhaps shy (which should not be confused with low self-esteem), never truly comfortable in social settings.” After a careful consideration of these traits, I believe that for those who are observant or have spent time studying our political leaders, I am sure these characteristics do or should ring a bell. If not, then lets further more consider what the website states about the number 7. The website also suggests that a person whose digits adds up to the number 7 is an intellectual, but his or her intellect is not always obvious, especially at an early age. Again, the intelligence of such a one is that of a dreamer, an intellectual explorer of the obscure. For me, such a description makes me think of at least one if not two individuals right now on the Zambian political landscape whom I have actually had the honor of meeting personally. We therefore can draw the conclusion that the 7th President of Zambia after this administration should exhibit the attributes of a leader worth the sort of being 7th in line.

Lest we forget, life is full of twists and turns, and in politics such twists and turns can be unpredictable. For example, about 10 years ago no one ever thought that President Lungu would one day be at a helm of the Patriotic Front (PF) and much less be president of the country. Hence, if there is anyone within the ruling party who perhaps has potential to take over from the leadership of President Lungu, my message to such an individual is simple. Be prepared, save the Patriotic Front from mediocre leadership and most importantly save the country from the present economic crisis. Zambia today needs decisive leadership; the country seems to have no direction. Whoever that leader will be emerging from within the system or the ruling party should move quickly and deal with the recklessness of debt acquisitions under this administration. But on the flip side, if the next president comes from the members of the opposition political parties, whom I think that the odds seems to be in their favour so far, then let me encourage you to do anything and everything necessary to be an exceptional president someday, especially if you become the 7th President of the Republic.

Considering the current state of affairs, I would appeal to the in-coming president to be a fixer; get to work on day one when elected as did the late President Sata. Do not forget that being the 7th President of the Zambia will not be easy, therefore be engaging, be fair and above all be an intelligent and civilised leader. As a matter of fact, we can predict that everything being equal it is almost likely that the next president of Zambia will either be whoever candidate the PF government puts forward, or the likes of Hakahinde Hichilema (HH) President of the United Party for National Development. And I specially mention HH because he is and has been the major contender and runner up in the recent presidential elections. However, if HH does not become the next in line, then the likes of Honorable Charles Milupi, or Dr Chishimba Kambwili are so far the other available options. Thus, this makes it very easy for anyone especially political pundits to predicate who may become the 7th Republican President among the current crop of political players. In a nutshell, the significance of change in Zambia today especially the kind of change that will usher in the 7th Republican President cannot and should not be underestimated.

