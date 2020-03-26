Ministry still mute on Micho’s contract

THE Ministry of Sports has continued being mute on national team coach Milutic ‘Micho’ Sredojevic contract.

The government through the Ministry of Sports headed by Ndola Central PF member of parliament Emmanuel Mulenga has not signed the coach’s contract.

Attorney General Likando Kalaluka told The Mast that he had given a go ahead to the ministry to sign Micho’s contract as it meets Zambian standards.

However, Micho has not had his first salary due to the fact that Mulenga has not signed his contract despite having the papers on his table.

When contacted for an update on Micho’s contract, permanent secretary Joel Kapembwa said the ministry will give an update on Micho’s fate soon.

Kapembwa however, didn’t not state what has caused the delay in signing the Serbian’s contract.

“I think we will give you an update at an appropriate time. I will give you at an appropriate time,” he repeated after being asked what could have caused the delay.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) unveiled Micho on February 3, 2020.

Micho’s first assignment as Chipolopolo coach came in with a friendly against Malawi where he picked up three points.

2019 Coach of the Year, Osward Mutapa is Micho’s assistant.

He is also expected to bring in two additional foreign staff (assistant and goalkeeper coach) to be part of his technical team.