Cuba is giving world an example of solidarity – Lula

FORMER Brazil president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva says the Cuban government and its people are giving the world an example of solidarity.

In a letter to Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Lula said he was writing to express the emotion he felt upon seeing the image of Cuban doctors arriving in Italy to help the victims of the coronavirus pandemic in that country.

Lula said it was in times of crisis that people came to know the truly great.

“Once again the government and people of Cuba are giving the world an example of solidarity, overcoming all barriers, be they economic, geographical or political in nature,” Lula said.

“And in these hours the Cuban people always stand tall before the world. Cuba’s active, militant and revolutionary solidarity has long been visible in various parts of the planet, in a proud, sovereign response to those who attempt to impose an economic blockade and political isolation on the island.”

He added that the Brazilian people would be eternally grateful for the role Cuba played in Brazil’s ‘more doctors programme,’ in a cooperative effort that saved countless lives and “taught our own health professionals so much.

“That cooperation was brutally interrupted by a government that is disdainful of the people and blinded by a self-centered, inhumane ideology,” he said.

“In these times of crisis caused by the coronavirus, all are obliged to recognize – unfortunately in a painful way for our people – how much we miss our dear Cuban doctors.”

Lula requested that President Díaz-Canel conveys to Cuba’s men and women – “especially the scientists and health professionals who are waging this difficult battle for life around the world” – the recognition, admiration and gratitude of the Brazilians.

“We will stand together, always, onward to victory,” said Lula.