KALUSHA SUFFERS BLOW AS CAS DISMISSES HIS APPEAL

THE Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) has dismissed the appeal by Zambia’s soccer icon Kalusha Bwalya.

Kalusha had petitioned the Sports Arbitration body to compel the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ)’s Ethics Committee’s decision to bar him to be declared null and void.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, has dismissed with costs 1988 African Footballer of The Year and 2012 AFCON winning FA President ‘King Kalu’.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s appointed Sole Arbitrator, Andre Branjes, stated that the FAZ Ethics Committee arrived at the decision to make the candidature of Kalusha ineligible, properly and without prejudice.

“After scrutinising your nomination form and comparing the information you provided with the selection criteria which every candidate was expected to read before filling in the nomination form, your nomination was not successful as you failed to pass the integrity check,” CAS said.

” This is as provided for in Part 1, 3 (b) of Questionnaire for Integrity Checks.1 You are however reminded of your right of appeal as stipulated by Article 9 of the Electoral Code. You [sic] appeal should reach the General Secretary before Tuesday 18th February 2020, who will forward it to the Chairman of the Electoral Appeals Committee immediately.”

“The application for provisional measures filed by Mr Kalusha Bwalya on 2 March 2020 in the matter CAS 2020/A/6812 Kalusha Bwalya V. Football Association of Zambia is dismissed. The cost present order shall be determined in the final award.”

Kalusha was represented by Paulo Torcheti from Valencia Spain.